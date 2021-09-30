checkAd

Rising Demand For Lactic Acid From Cosmetics And Pharmaceutical Industry To Drive Robust Revenue Growth Of Lactic Acid Market Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Lactic Acid Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Application (Biodegradable Polymers, Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceutical Products, Others) By Form (Liquid, Dry), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to Reports and Data, the lactic acid market size was USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Increasing use of lactic acid across various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and cosmetics among others is a key revenue growth driving factor

Lactic is an organic acid produced through fermentation and ranks among high-volume chemicals that are produced microbially. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), lactic acid is a Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) additive for general purpose or miscellaneous uses. Lactic is widely used in the food and beverages industry for a number of applications such as to prevent spoilage and further fermentation of Spanish olives, stabilize dried-egg powder, improve taste of certain pickles after adding to vinegar, and in frozen confections, among others. Lactic acid is also used in topical preparations and cosmetics owing to its keratolytic and disinfectants properties. Increasing demand for lactic acid from pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries is contributing significantly to market revenue growth.

Lactic acid is present in various food products naturally, and as a product of in situ fermentation in yogurt and other fermented foods. Lactic acid is a metabolic intermediate in almost all living organisms. Lactic acid possesses remarkable immunological properties that minimize proinflammatory immune responses. Certain cancer research studies suggest production of lactic acid by tumor cells inhibits production of proinflammatory cytokines and induce conversion of macrophages from proinflammatory to an anti-inflammatory phenotype. Lactic acid production by bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract also reduces proinflammatory immunity. This has further boosted demand for lactic acid from the pharmaceutical sector and is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead. Lactic acid and its esters are also commercially used as cleaning agents in semiconductor and electronic manufacturing, in leather tanning, and in biodegradable polymers for medical packaging and devices. Lactic acid also finds application as a decontaminant during meat processing, as a food preservative, curing agent, and flavoring agent. It has been approved as a food additive for use in the European Union, Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. These key factors are expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

