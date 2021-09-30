Innodata Providing Second Silicon Valley Tech Giant AI Data Annotation Across Multiple Business Segments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced it has begun providing AI data annotation services to another Silicon Valley technology giant. This represents the …

In terms of this latest win, Innodata will be performing AI model training and optimization across numerous business units for content moderation, intelligent document understanding, computer vision, and health records management. Innodata anticipates the win will yield approximately $1.8 million of revenue, of which it characterizes approximately $700 thousand as recurring revenue. In addition, Innodata expects to expand the relationship further over the remainder of the year and next year.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Innodata Inc . (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced it has begun providing AI data annotation services to another Silicon Valley technology giant. This represents the second prominent Silicon Valley tech company Innodata has brought on as a customer for its AI services. Last March, Innodata announced an expanded relationship with a leading social media platform .

"We're finding a viable market for our solutions in Silicon Valley, especially when it comes to mission-critical AI use cases where a lot is riding on model performance," said Jack Abuhoff, Innodata Chief Executive Officer. "Unlike their incumbent providers, Innodata provides Silicon Valley tech companies with end-to-end solutions that span data sourcing, creation, and annotation, as well as global domain experts who often out-perform crowdsourced workers and intelligent platforms that reduce development time and cost."

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

