PAVmed to Host Digital Health Virtual Investor Event
PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that on October 26, 2021, from 1 to 3 PM EDT, it will host a virtual investor event focused on its digital health subsidiary Veris Health (“Veris”) entitled Veris Heath: Bringing Digital Health to Cancer Care. Attendees may register for the event here.
The event will provide a comprehensive overview of Veris’ disruptive technology, vision, business model and strategy. Participants will learn how Veris seeks to utilize the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors to facilitate and optimize cancer care through remote patient monitoring and data analytics—including machine learning and artificial intelligence. Panelists will include:
Lishan
Aklog MD
PAVmed Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Veris Executive Chairman
James D.
Mitchell MD
PAVmed VP, Digital Health
Veris Chief Medical Officer
Sumit
Shah MD, MPH
Veris Medical Advisory Board Member
Director of Clinical Innovation & Digital Health, Division of Oncology, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford Health Care
Clinical Assistant Professor, Medicine-Oncology, Member, Stanford University School of Medicine
Timothy E.
PAVmed Board of Directors
Former President & CEO of Samsung Electronics North America
The event will conclude with a moderated question and answer session, which will provide attendees the opportunity to interact with the panelists.
“Today’s aggressive outpatient cancer treatments, including immunotherapy and chemotherapy, leave patients unmonitored and at risk of serious, avoidable complications, leading to high rates of hospitalization, poor patient quality of life, and increasing health system costs,” said Dr. Mitchell. “The Veris technology is designed to allow oncologists to detect early signs of common cancer-related complications, provide longitudinal trends of physiologic and clinical data, offer data-driven risk management tools for precision oncology, and incorporate additional prospects for substantial value-creation through data monetization and biotherapeutic clinical trial support.”
