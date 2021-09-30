checkAd

PAVmed to Host Digital Health Virtual Investor Event

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that on October 26, 2021, from 1 to 3 PM EDT, it will host a virtual investor event focused on its digital health subsidiary Veris Health (“Veris”) entitled Veris Heath: Bringing Digital Health to Cancer Care. Attendees may register for the event here.

The event will provide a comprehensive overview of Veris’ disruptive technology, vision, business model and strategy. Participants will learn how Veris seeks to utilize the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors to facilitate and optimize cancer care through remote patient monitoring and data analytics—including machine learning and artificial intelligence. Panelists will include:

Lishan

Aklog MD

PAVmed Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Veris Executive Chairman

James D.

Mitchell MD

PAVmed VP, Digital Health

Veris Chief Medical Officer

Sumit

Shah MD, MPH

Veris Medical Advisory Board Member

Director of Clinical Innovation & Digital Health, Division of Oncology, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford Health Care

Clinical Assistant Professor, Medicine-Oncology, Member, Stanford University School of Medicine

Timothy E.
Baxter

PAVmed Board of Directors

Former President & CEO of Samsung Electronics North America

The event will conclude with a moderated question and answer session, which will provide attendees the opportunity to interact with the panelists.

“Today’s aggressive outpatient cancer treatments, including immunotherapy and chemotherapy, leave patients unmonitored and at risk of serious, avoidable complications, leading to high rates of hospitalization, poor patient quality of life, and increasing health system costs,” said Dr. Mitchell. “The Veris technology is designed to allow oncologists to detect early signs of common cancer-related complications, provide longitudinal trends of physiologic and clinical data, offer data-driven risk management tools for precision oncology, and incorporate additional prospects for substantial value-creation through data monetization and biotherapeutic clinical trial support.”

