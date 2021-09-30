PAVmed to Host Digital Health Virtual Investor Event

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that on October 26, 2021, from 1 to 3 PM EDT, it will host a virtual investor event focused on its digital health subsidiary Veris Health (“Veris”) entitled Veris Heath: Bringing Digital Health to Cancer Care. Attendees may register for the event here.

The event will provide a comprehensive overview of Veris’ disruptive technology, vision, business model and strategy. Participants will learn how Veris seeks to utilize the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors to facilitate and optimize cancer care through remote patient monitoring and data analytics—including machine learning and artificial intelligence. Panelists will include: