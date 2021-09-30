Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Hexagon Boosts Organic Growth Target for Next 5 Years (PLX AI) – Hexagon now targets annual average sales growth of 8-12 per cent between 2022-2026, with 5-7% of that coming from organic growth.Hexagon's target previously was 5% organic growthHexagon also now targets operating margin over 30 per cent …



