Hexagon Boosts Organic Growth Target for Next 5 Years Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 16:26 | | 62 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 16:26 | (PLX AI) – Hexagon now targets annual average sales growth of 8-12 per cent between 2022-2026, with 5-7% of that coming from organic growth.

Hexagon's target previously was 5% organic growth

Hexagon also now targets operating margin over 30 per cent by 2026

The new organic growth targets are higher than some analysts expected, while the EBIT margin target is in line

A continued focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions will not only drive sales growth but also margins and recurring revenues, the company said



