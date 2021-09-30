Hexagon Boosts Organic Growth Target for Next 5 Years
(PLX AI) – Hexagon now targets annual average sales growth of 8-12 per cent between 2022-2026, with 5-7% of that coming from organic growth.Hexagon's target previously was 5% organic growthHexagon also now targets operating margin over 30 per cent
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon now targets annual average sales growth of 8-12 per cent between 2022-2026, with 5-7% of that coming from organic growth.
- Hexagon's target previously was 5% organic growth
- Hexagon also now targets operating margin over 30 per cent by 2026
- The new organic growth targets are higher than some analysts expected, while the EBIT margin target is in line
- A continued focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions will not only drive sales growth but also margins and recurring revenues, the company said
