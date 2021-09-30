Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus)

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced testing results from an independent third-party laboratory confirming that the SteriLumen's Airocide® HD Air Purification System, Applied UV's proprietary airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst, kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus).

The study was designed to determine the Airocide® systems effectiveness at removing aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 virus from the air. MRIGlobal, an independent, not-for-profit, contract research organization based in Kansas City, Missouri, performed a laboratory experiment to measure the efficacy of the Airocide HD Air Purification System ("Test Device") in elimination and neutralization of aerosolized SARS-CoV2 in controlled tests conducted at MRIGlobal. Applied UV provided a set of two Airocide® HD Air Purifiers. One Test Device was provided with a filter unit and Photocatalytic Oxidation System (PCO) unit for testing the complete air purification system in viral reduction/elimination. The other Test Device was delivered with the filter removed for evaluation of the Photocatalytic Oxidation System (PCO) only for testing the PCO deactivation efficacy of viable virus. Each Test Device was tested independently for efficacy in aerosol removal/deactivation of SARSCoV-2 aerosols. Aerosol Test Device challenges were conducted in a primary aerosol containment system within a Class III biological safety cabinet. MRIGlobal characterized the Test Devices to evaluate the log reduction effectiveness against an enveloped virus (SARSCoV-2 Washington State Isolate Strain or USA-WA1/2020)

The results demonstrate that the Airocide® HD (filtration + PCO) is very effective at removing aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 virus from the air with a 3.25 log (99.94%) within five minutes and thirty seconds of operation. The Airocide HD (PCO only) Test Device showed a high level of progressive viable virus deactivation from 0.61 log (75.52%) during the aerosol generation process to 2.02 log (99.05%) during the twenty-to-thirty-minute test sample time iteration in relation to baseline control results.