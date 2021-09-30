Meltwater Sees Strong Demand For Social Product; Updates Revenue Guidance Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 16:33 | | 78 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 16:33 | (PLX AI) – Meltwater Q2 revenue USD 98 million, up 11% from last year.Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 4.8 millionMeltwater sees strong demand for Social product offering, with 50% total ARR growth in the category2021 top line guidance updated to US GAAP … (PLX AI) – Meltwater Q2 revenue USD 98 million, up 11% from last year.Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 4.8 millionMeltwater sees strong demand for Social product offering, with 50% total ARR growth in the category2021 top line guidance updated to US GAAP … (PLX AI) – Meltwater Q2 revenue USD 98 million, up 11% from last year.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 4.8 million

Meltwater sees strong demand for Social product offering, with 50% total ARR growth in the category

2021 top line guidance updated to US GAAP revenue of USD 395–400 million

Meltwater will continue to invest in sales & marketing and R&D and maintains an ambition to grow 20% annually for the longer term with 20% EBITDA margin



