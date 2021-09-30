Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG announces the retirement of the two members of the Management Board according to schedule - Management Board members Dr. Freyberg and Dr. Kaiser not available for contract extensions after being voted out of office by the Supervisory Board - Management Board contracts expire by rotation today

DGAP-News: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): Personnel Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG announces the retirement of the two members of the Management Board according to schedule 30.09.2021 / 16:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Darmstadt, 30 September 2021 - The Supervisory Board of CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1) announces that the appointment of the two members of the Management Board of CytoTools AG, Dr. Mark-Andre Freyberg and Dr. Dirk Kaiser, will end by rotation on 30 September 2021. Following today's deselection by the Supervisory Board, both members of the Management Board are not available for a contract extension. Both members of the Management Board have therefore left the Company's Management Board today.

The Supervisory Board very much regrets that Dr. Freyberg and Dr. Kaiser are not available for a further term of office due to the current situation and expresses its respect and high appreciation for their successful work over the past 15 years. Dr. Freyberg and Dr. Kaiser will remain closely associated with the Company as founders and shareholders.

About CytoTools:

CytoTools AG is a German biotechnology holding company that translates results from basic cell biology research on cell growth and programmed cell death into novel therapies for causal disease treatment and cure. CytoTools' versatile product pipeline includes proprietary chemical compounds and biopharmaceuticals that have the potential to provide new treatment options in dermatology, cardiology, urology and oncology. CytoTools is structured as a technology holding and investment company and holds interests in its subsidiaries DermaTools Biotech GmbH (65%) and CytoPharma GmbH (50%).

Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. These reflect the views of CytoTools as of the date of this release. Actual results achieved by CytoTools may differ materially from the findings in the forward-looking statements. CytoTools is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

