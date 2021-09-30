Siemens Gamesa Gets Offshore Turbine Orders Totaling 847 MW in US from Ørsted Projects Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 16:36 | | 109 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 16:36 | (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for two offshore wind farms in the United States.Siemens Gamesa says order is for 715 MW and the other for 132 MWFirm order from Orsted and Eversource to supply wind … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for two offshore wind farms in the United States.Siemens Gamesa says order is for 715 MW and the other for 132 MWFirm order from Orsted and Eversource to supply wind … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines for two offshore wind farms in the United States.

Siemens Gamesa says order is for 715 MW and the other for 132 MW

Firm order from Orsted and Eversource to supply wind turbines for the Revolution Wind project (715 MW) off the coast of Rhode Island, expected to be completed for end 2024, and for the South Fork project (132 MW) off Long Island, New York, expected to be completed for end 2023

The supply for the Sunrise project remains conditional

The firm order encompasses the supply, delivery and installation of 65 units of the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine for the Revolution Wind Project and 12 units for the South Fork project



