DGAP-News Aves One reflects on a positive first half of 2021 and confirms its 2021 full-year forecast

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Aves One reflects on a positive first half of 2021 and confirms its 2021 full-year forecast

30.09.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Corporate News

Aves One reflects on a positive first half of 2021 and confirms its 2021 full-year forecast

  • Half-year sales of core business increased by 5.9 % to EUR 50.3 million (PY adjusted: EUR 47.5 million)
  • EBITDA increases to EUR 36.1 million (PY: EUR 33.5 million)
  • EBT (adjusted) of EUR 4.0 million (PY: EUR 4.6 million)

Hamburg, 30 September 2021 - Aves One AG, an owner of durable rail assets, reflects on a positive first half of 2021. The figures for the first half of the year are marked by the streamlining of the portfolio and the strategic focus on the rail business, after the Company sold virtually all of its sea container portfolio in the first quarter of 2021.

Rail core business delivers strong performance in terms of both sales and results
In a challenging market environment Aves One was able to increase the sales volume of the rail and swap body activities by approximately 5.9 % to EUR 50.3 million compared to the same period of last year (PY adjusted: EUR 47.5 million). The sales growth results predominantly from the high investment activity in the expansion of the rail business over the last 12 months. Accordingly, the rail segment contributed sales of EUR 44.5 million (PY: EUR 41.2 million). The container segment's contribution to sales amounted to EUR 5.5 million (PY: EUR 5.5 million).

The result before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased significantly to EUR 36.1 million (PY: EUR 33.5 million) - up 7.8 % versus the comparative period of the prior year. At the same time, the EBITDA margin, adjusted for the one-off revenue from the sale of the logistics real estate in the prior year, increased from 70.5 % to 71.8 %. The positive development is attributable in particular to a strong performance by the rail segment. Accordingly, the rail segment's EBITDA contribution improved significantly by EUR 2.7 million to EUR 35.1 million. The EBITDA contribution of the container segment amounted to EUR 4.2 million (PY: EUR 4.1 million). EBT adjusted for effects in the financial result came to EUR 4.0 million (PY: EUR 4.6 million).

