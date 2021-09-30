OneMain Holdings Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the country’s largest near-prime installment lender with a mission of improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans, plans to report its third quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

A conference call to discuss the company's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, October 21, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 888-632-3385 (U.S. domestic) or 785-424-1673 (international), and using conference ID 72058, or via a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website, or by dialing 800-839-8318 (U.S. domestic) or 402-220-6071, and using conference ID 72058, beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the country’s largest near-prime installment lender, with a mission of improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. With approximately 1,400 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005687/en/