BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has agreed on a capital facility to strengthen the company's working capital – further enables the CE marking application

30.09.2021, 16:45   

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, company release, inside information, 30 September 2021 at 17:45 EET

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has agreed on a capital facility to strengthen the company's working capital – further enables the CE marking application

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (the “Company”) has today entered into an investment agreement with RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd (the “Noteholder”) for a capital facility of up to EUR 2,000,000 with an initial advance of EUR 750,000. The facility was arranged by a London-based RiverFort Global Capital Limited.

The Board of Directors believes that the Initial Advance and the terms of the Investment Agreement strengthen the Company's working capital position and support the Company's objective of submitting the CE marking application to the authorities. The facility provided by the Investment Agreement is part of the Company's planned larger financing arrangement, which was announced in the half-year financial report.

In addition to the Initial Advance, the Company can request further capital advances up to an aggregate of EUR 1,250,000 additional principal.

Key commercial terms and conditions include:

  • The loan has a zero percent annual interest rate (0%).
  • The loan implementation fee is nine percent (9%) of the amount of each drawdown. The Company has elected to settle the fee for the Initial Advance in its own shares by way of a reference price being linked to the average of the last five (5) days prior to the Initial Advance (EUR 2.086) (the “Reference Price”) so as to preserve the net proceeds of the Initial Advance.
  • Maturity date falling 36 months from the advance of the Initial Advance.
  • The loan may be converted into shares of the Company by way of the subscriptions at a price determined by the lower of:  
  1. 140 % of the Reference Price; or
  2. 90% of the lowest volume weighted average price of a trading day during ten trading days before the applicable subscription notice.
  • The Noteholder shall receive warrants entitling to subscription of Company’s shares equal to 50% of each drawdown exercisable at a 40% premium to the Reference Price, with a 48-month term from the date of issuance.

The Company's Board of Directors has decided on 30 September 2021 to issue 410,000 shares without consideration to the Company itself for the payment of the implementation fee, for potential loan conversions as well as for other possible purposes, in accordance with authorisation from the Annual General Shareholders Meeting in 28 April, 2021.

