Promising New OpRegen Clinical Data Featured at 54th Annual Retina Society Meeting in Podium Presentation by Christopher D. Riemann, M.D.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, reported today that updated interim results from a Phase 1/2a clinical study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen, an investigational retinal pigment epithelium cell transplant therapy currently in development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), were featured in a podium presentation at the 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society. The presentation, “Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Transplanted Allogeneic Retinal Pigmented Epithelium (RPE, OpRegen) Cells in Advanced Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): Interim Results,” was presented by Christopher D. Riemann, M.D., Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Fellowship Director, Cincinnati Eye Institute (CEI) and University of Cincinnati School of Medicine.

Statistically Significant Evidence of Treatment Effect with OpRegen RPE Transplant Over Time (Graphic: Lineage Cell Therapeutics)

Patients enrolled into the clinical study all had bilateral, advanced, atrophic AMD. OpRegen was transplanted into the subretinal space, near or across the area of geographic atrophy (GA) of their worse seeing eyes, and the patients were routinely followed as scheduled per protocol. Data presented today showed that as patients continued to progress into post-operative follow-up, eyes receiving OpRegen trended toward improvement in visual acuity, a secondary objective under the study, while their untreated eyes typically lost visual acuity, as expected with this progressive disease. As additional patients have reached longer periods post-treatment, differences in visual acuity between treated and untreated eyes across Cohort 4 patients became statistically significant beginning at month 9 (P = 0.0085), as well as months 12 (P = 0.0220) and 15 (P = 0.0273) as determined via 2-sided Wilcoxon Signed Rank (using NCSS, LLC statistical software). These results, when combined with the previously reported data from detailed analyses of multimodal imaging, including optical coherence tomography (OCT), which showed evidence of retinal restoration in areas previously considered to be atrophic, suggest that both a structural and functional benefit is possible with OpRegen therapy. Additionally, OpRegen continues to be well tolerated and there have been no new, unexpected ocular or systemic adverse events or serious adverse events.