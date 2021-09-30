checkAd

BGV Raises $110M to focus on Enterprise AI and Cross-Border Investments

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 17:00  |  50   |   |   

With a global set of LPs from Europe, Asia and the U.S., the VC firm's fourth fund will support disruptive Enterprise 4.0 companies from around the world.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley-based venture capital (VC) firm Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), which invests in Enterprise 4.0 companies globally, today announced its fourth fund, closing at $110M, 60% larger than its third fund.

Benhamou Global Ventures

As the innovation landscape rapidly enters a new technological era, further ignited by the COVID-19 pandemic, BGV will use this new capital to invest in startups at the intersection of global innovation and Enterprise 4.0. BGV brings deep operational expertise to its portfolio companies,  and actively works with CEOs to build value in the companies they create while providing the necessary capital to scale globally.

BGV's immigrant origins have enabled the firm to relate to and connect with the challenges of being an immigrant founder. The firm's cross-border investment strategy allows BGV to source the most promising, capital-efficient startups originating in innovation hubs outside of Silicon Valley and help them scale in the U.S. Currently, 60% of BGV's portfolio companies were founded outside of Silicon Valley across France, Israel, India and other parts of Western Europe.

"For BGV, if you are a talented entrepreneur, it doesn't matter where you're from. What matters is that your idea and your company are innovative, unique, and transformative across global markets," said Eric Benhamou, Founder and General Partner at BGV. "We're grateful to the many new global investors who placed their trust and capital in us. We are proud to close this fourth fund and will continue our work helping the next generation of cross-border entrepreneurs in their company building journey."

With this fourth fund, BGV will focus exclusively on the Enterprise 4.0 domain. Enterprise 4.0 describes AI-first B2B startups that apply deep tech to novel data sets coupled with workflow automation.  Most importantly these startups do so without introducing unintended race, gender or age bias while addressing data privacy and security concerns and providing transparency. The BGV team has thought deeply about the importance of ethical AI as it relates to B2B implementations and recently established a diverse community of entrepreneurs and industry executives to democratize the evolution and growth of Ethical AI Governance. This new fund will allocate capital towards companies implementing cutting-edge AI solutions in ways that are ethical and serve to deliver strong returns while improving the world around them.

Often holding seats on the boards of its portfolio companies, BGV has a hands-on, long-term approach to investments. The VC firm helps startups accelerate market validation and de-risk execution in order to scale and compete on a global playing field, both within and outside of the US. 

Totango, a poster child BGV portfolio company founded in Israel recently closed a $100M growth investment on the heels of a record 2020 breakout year.  Totango experiences significant growth as digital transformation continues to accelerate, driving many businesses to invest massively in customer success. Their success was fueled by a compelling product-led growth sales motion in the US coupled with an award-winning AI-powered product platform.

About BGV:
 BGV is a venture capital firm with deep Silicon Valley roots and an exclusive focus on global Enterprise 4.0 technology innovation.  The partnership sources companies from innovation hubs around the world and deploys financial and human capital from seed stage to IPO. With offices in Palo Alto, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Mumbai, BGV has championed a cross-border venture investing model with a portfolio representing businesses in the US, Israel, Europe, and India.  Visit  www.bgv.vc to learn more.

Contact: Shayna Zeigen
BAM Communications
619-922-2483
bgv@bamtheagency.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636416/BGV_LOGO_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BGV Raises $110M to focus on Enterprise AI and Cross-Border Investments With a global set of LPs from Europe, Asia and the U.S., the VC firm's fourth fund will support disruptive Enterprise 4.0 companies from around the world. SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Silicon Valley-based venture capital (VC) firm …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kindred to temporarily cease services towards Dutch citizens
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Data Fabric Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1870 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.1% - ...
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. - Credit Facility Maturity Extension
Rising Demand For Lactic Acid From Cosmetics And Pharmaceutical Industry To Drive Robust Revenue Growth Of Lactic Acid Market: Reports And Data
Lucerne Capital Management Encourages Continued Share Buybacks At Intertrust
Fiber Laser Market Worth $4,765.43 million by 2028, Rising Demand for Fiber Lasers in Cutting ...
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan ...
Sedana Medical presents at ESICM
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New Demand Sensing AI Capabilities to Accelerate Material Flow Amidst ...
Titel
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
CCTV+: Xi calls for global sci-tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum
Joy Spreader Group Signs Strategic Agreement with Poly Film Investment Corporation to Further ...
All New GS4 and GA6 Ready for Release in the Middle East
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale