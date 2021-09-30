Data Fabric Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1870 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Fabric Market By Type - Managed Services, Professional Services, By Application- Fraud Detection and Security Management, Customer Experience Management, Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Business Process Management, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Business Operations Category.

The global Data Fabric market size is projected to reach USD 1870 million by 2026, from USD 695 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Data Fabric Market are:

The adoption of data fabric software and services is projected to be driven by a number of factors, including an increase in the volume and variety of corporate data, a developing need for business agility and accessibility, and a growing desire to standardize API and features, access consistently and easy way to import and consume all kinds of data within an organisation.

Because of the growing requirement to resolve business process-related issues in real-time and the need to streamline operations across industries, data fabric adoption for business process management is likely to skyrocket in the next few years. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Data Fabric Market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-20Z6009/global-data-fab ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DATA FABRIC MARKET

Data fabric systems and services offer unrivaled capabilities for integrating and analyzing structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data sets that would otherwise be overlooked. Due to the expansion of digital and smart technologies across various business operations, not only the diversity of business data but also the number of such data sets is expanding day by day. Most businesses are concerned about storing and getting insight from this data. By the end of the decade, the amount of data that needs to be managed will be enormous. Data fabric enables the smooth integration of data from many sources, storage of massive amounts of data, and analysis of that data in one location.