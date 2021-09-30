checkAd

Data Fabric Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1870 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.1% - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 17:03  |  68   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Fabric Market By Type - Managed Services, Professional Services,  By Application- Fraud Detection and Security Management, Customer Experience Management, Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Business Process Management, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Business Operations Category.

Valuates Reports Logo

The global Data Fabric market size is projected to reach USD 1870 million by 2026, from USD 695 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Data Fabric Market are:

The adoption of data fabric software and services is projected to be driven by a number of factors, including an increase in the volume and variety of corporate data, a developing need for business agility and accessibility, and a growing desire to standardize API and features, access consistently and easy way to import and consume all kinds of data within an organisation.

Because of the growing requirement to resolve business process-related issues in real-time and the need to streamline operations across industries, data fabric adoption for business process management is likely to skyrocket in the next few years. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Data Fabric Market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-20Z6009/global-data-fab ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DATA FABRIC MARKET

Data fabric systems and services offer unrivaled capabilities for integrating and analyzing structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data sets that would otherwise be overlooked. Due to the expansion of digital and smart technologies across various business operations, not only the diversity of business data but also the number of such data sets is expanding day by day. Most businesses are concerned about storing and getting insight from this data. By the end of the decade, the amount of data that needs to be managed will be enormous. Data fabric enables the smooth integration of data from many sources, storage of massive amounts of data, and analysis of that data in one location.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data Fabric Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1870 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.1% - Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Data Fabric Market By Type - Managed Services, Professional Services,  By Application- Fraud Detection and Security Management, Customer Experience Management, Governance, Risk, And Compliance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kindred to temporarily cease services towards Dutch citizens
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Data Fabric Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1870 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.1% - ...
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. - Credit Facility Maturity Extension
Rising Demand For Lactic Acid From Cosmetics And Pharmaceutical Industry To Drive Robust Revenue Growth Of Lactic Acid Market: Reports And Data
Lucerne Capital Management Encourages Continued Share Buybacks At Intertrust
Fiber Laser Market Worth $4,765.43 million by 2028, Rising Demand for Fiber Lasers in Cutting ...
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan ...
Sedana Medical presents at ESICM
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New Demand Sensing AI Capabilities to Accelerate Material Flow Amidst ...
Titel
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
CCTV+: Xi calls for global sci-tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum
Joy Spreader Group Signs Strategic Agreement with Poly Film Investment Corporation to Further ...
All New GS4 and GA6 Ready for Release in the Middle East
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale