DGAP-News: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members 30.09.2021 / 17:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Darmstadt, 30 September 2021 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, today held its Annual General Meeting in virtual form. Of the company's share capital of EUR 4,028,000.00, 69.24 percent was represented at the time of voting.

The Annual General Meeting decided on the agenda items to be voted on with the following percentage approval:

Agenda item 2 32.56 percent

Agenda item 3 35.23 percent

Agenda item 4 99.82 percent

Agenda item 5 45.83 percent

Agenda item 6 32.65 percent

Agenda item 7 45.73 percent

Agenda item 8 62.15 percent

Agenda item 9a 67.13 percent

Agenda item 9b 67.13 percent

Agenda item 9c 67.15 percent

Agenda item 9d 67.13 percent

Agenda item 9e 67.13 percent

Agenda item 9f 67.13 percent

Agenda item 10 62.13 percent

Agenda item 11 62.12 percent

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting with details of the individual agenda items is available for download at https://www.cytotools.de/hauptversammlung.html. Approval ratings below 50.00 percent mean rejection of the agenda item, approval ratings above 50.00 percent mean adoption of the agenda item.

As a result of the dismissal of all Supervisory Board members, the current members of the Management Board of the Company are not available for an extension of their appointment to the Management Board, which ends today by rotation. Dr. Freyberg and Dr. Kaiser would like to expressly thank all shareholders for their many years of loyalty and support and remain closely associated with the Company as founders and shareholders.