Change to Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 17:00   

DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change to Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

30.09.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change to Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • President and CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz will be stepping down from the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG at his own request and by amicable agreement on 31 December 2021.
  • He will be succeeded by Dr. Markus Weber effective 1 January 2022. Dr. Weber is currently a member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG and is responsible for the ZEISS Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology segment.
 

Jena, 30 September 2021

President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Dr. Ludwin Monz, has announced to the Supervisory Board that he will not be accepting another term in office. The Supervisory Board notes his decision with regret. Today, Dr. Monz and the Supervisory Board agreed to end his term on 31 December 2021.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Markus Weber the new President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG effective 1 January 2022. As a member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG, he is currently responsible for the Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology segment and will relinquish his current duties on 31 December 2021.

"The Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG would like to thank Dr. Monz for his outstanding commitment and the incredible success he has had during his tenure as President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. He has helped the company to evolve in a distinct and lasting manner and shaped it into one of eastern Germany's major listed companies. He has transformed Carl Zeiss Meditec AG into a technology leader in ophthalmology and microsurgery," said Dr. Karl Lamprecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and President and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG. "We were saddened to hear of Dr. Monz' decision not to stand for another term, but we certainly wish him all the best going forward."

DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Personnel Change to Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG 30.09.2021 / 17:00

