Chevron Announces Leadership Changes

Badenhorst, currently general manager of Enterprise Process Safety, will be responsible for leading Chevron’s Health, Safety, and Environment function, including risk management and emergency response. She will report to Eimear Bonner, Chevron vice president, chief technology officer.

“During Marissa’s time leading Enterprise Process Safety, we’ve seen record high safety performance at Chevron,” said Bonner. “She is a proven leader with a breadth and depth of experience in operations, maintenance and reliability as well as technical and process safety management across global organizations that will advance our aim to lead our industry in health, safety and environmental performance.”

Badenhorst joined Chevron over 20 years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, and has since held leadership positions of increased responsibility at the Cape Town refinery, Pascagoula refinery and in Perth, Australia, where she provided facilities engineering support to the Gorgon and Wheatstone assets. She became general manager of Enterprise Process Safety in October 2020. Badenhorst holds a Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Pretoria.

“I’m truly grateful to Dave for his decades of leadership and his commitment to the health and welfare of all his Chevron colleagues,” Bonner added. “Dave’s career spans the globe and he leaves a legacy that puts the safety of our people and our operations at the core of how we work. Most recently, Dave has led the company’s response to the pandemic and the tireless efforts of his team deserve the highest recognition.”

