checkAd

Chevron Announces Leadership Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 17:00  |  34   |   |   

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today named Marissa Badenhorst vice president of Health, Safety and Environment, effective January 1, 2022. Badenhorst, 45, succeeds James David (Dave) Payne, who will be retiring April 1, 2022, after 39 years of distinguished service.

Badenhorst, currently general manager of Enterprise Process Safety, will be responsible for leading Chevron’s Health, Safety, and Environment function, including risk management and emergency response. She will report to Eimear Bonner, Chevron vice president, chief technology officer.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Chevron Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 109,09€
Hebel 11,60
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 90,82€
Hebel 9,22
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“During Marissa’s time leading Enterprise Process Safety, we’ve seen record high safety performance at Chevron,” said Bonner. “She is a proven leader with a breadth and depth of experience in operations, maintenance and reliability as well as technical and process safety management across global organizations that will advance our aim to lead our industry in health, safety and environmental performance.”

Badenhorst joined Chevron over 20 years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, and has since held leadership positions of increased responsibility at the Cape Town refinery, Pascagoula refinery and in Perth, Australia, where she provided facilities engineering support to the Gorgon and Wheatstone assets. She became general manager of Enterprise Process Safety in October 2020. Badenhorst holds a Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Pretoria.

“I’m truly grateful to Dave for his decades of leadership and his commitment to the health and welfare of all his Chevron colleagues,” Bonner added. “Dave’s career spans the globe and he leaves a legacy that puts the safety of our people and our operations at the core of how we work. Most recently, Dave has led the company’s response to the pandemic and the tireless efforts of his team deserve the highest recognition.”

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower carbon future, we are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing our lower carbon businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Chevron Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chevron Announces Leadership Changes Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today named Marissa Badenhorst vice president of Health, Safety and Environment, effective January 1, 2022. Badenhorst, 45, succeeds James David (Dave) Payne, who will be retiring April 1, 2022, after 39 years of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
High Tide Becomes First Non-Franchised Canadian Cannabis Retailer to Surpass 100-Store Milestone
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 3Q 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Drohender US-Zahlungsausfall belastet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.09.21Aktien New York: Zinsängste und drohender US-Zahlungsausfall belasten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anlegerflucht wegen steigender US-Zinsen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.09.21Chevron – Verschnaufpause nach Kurssprung?
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
28.09.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Techwerte unter Druck bei höheren Anleiherenditen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow leicht im Plus - Tech-Werte fallen zurück
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21Chevron Mourns Passing of Former Texaco Chairman Alfred DeCrane
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Aktien New York: Dow bleibt auf Erfolgskurs - Tech-Werte schwächeln
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow weiter im Aufwind - Tech-Werte schwach
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte