Safeguard Hand Soap and Walgreens Collaborate With Americares to Bring 10 Million Handwashes to Communities in Need

Today, Walgreens and Safeguard announced an exciting new collaboration with Americares to launch the Hope is in Your Hands program, which will provide 10 million handwashes to communities and families in need. Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase access to medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand clinical services; and prevent disease and promote good health.

Safeguard Hand Soap and Walgreens Collaborate with Americares to Bring 10 Million Handwashes to Communities in Need (Photo: Business Wire).

Safeguard Hand Soap and Walgreens Collaborate with Americares to Bring 10 Million Handwashes to Communities in Need

According to the CDC, regular hand washing is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others1. With the approach of cold and flu season, combined with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, access to hand hygiene products is more critical than ever. Walgreens and Safeguard are teaming up to donate $300,000 worth of liquid hand soap to Americares to help ensure that underserved families and communities have access to this critical product.

Americares plans to distribute the products to partner clinics and hospitals worldwide, including safety net health centers serving low-income, uninsured and under-insured families in the United States.

“Underserved communities often face barriers that make it difficult for them to access high-quality health hygiene products,” said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. “This generous donation from Walgreens and Safeguard will help us provide families in need with essential hygiene items to promote healthy handwashing habits and help protect them against infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”

“As the pandemic continues to impact all of us, it is disproportionately impacting marginalized communities. Safeguard is deeply committed to stepping up as a force for good with strategic partners such as Americares and Walgreens,” said Freddy Bharucha, Senior Vice President, North America & Global Personal Care, Procter & Gamble. “Through the Hope is in Your Hands program, we’ll continue to drive the importance of good handwashing as the first line of defense against disease, including COVID-19. Safeguard has been educating children on proper hygiene habits since 1963, and that commitment is as important today as it was then. We want to be sure families in every community have access to trusted hand hygiene essentials to keep their families healthy.”

