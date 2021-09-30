D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Names Paul J. Romanowski, Co-Chief Operating Officer

Since the Company introduced a COO role in 2013, its footprint has expanded from 78 markets in 27 states to 96 markets across 30 states today. During that same period, the Company’s annual closings volume has more than tripled to over 81,000 homes closed expected in fiscal 2021, resulting in an increase in the Company’s national market share from approximately 6% to nearly 10%.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, today announced the promotion of Paul J. Romanowski to Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 1, 2021. In this role, Paul will share oversight of the Company’s homebuilding operations nationwide with Michael J. Murray, Executive Vice President and Co-COO.

Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board, said, “Paul has been an essential member of the D.R. Horton management team for over 20 years. This internal promotion underscores the strength and depth of D.R. Horton’s leadership and will support the Company’s continued expansion of our operations, volume growth and consolidation of market share across the country.”

Paul joined D.R. Horton in 1999 as Division President of the Company’s South Florida division. In 2014, he was promoted to Region President overseeing all D.R. Horton homebuilding divisions in Florida and the Gulf Coast, which accounted for approximately 22% of the Company’s homebuilding revenues and 24% of its homes closed in calendar 2020. In 2019, his oversight responsibilities were expanded to also include the Company’s operations in five Mid-Atlantic states. Prior to joining D.R. Horton, Paul worked for Metrostudy and in land acquisition for another public homebuilder. He graduated from Butler University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.

David V. Auld, President and CEO, said, “We welcome Paul to his new role as Co-COO. He has been instrumental in leading our Florida region for the past seven years, and his extensive experience in homebuilding operations will strengthen our executive team.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to D.R. Horton on the date this release was issued. D.R. Horton does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements in this release include that this internal promotion will support the Company’s continued expansion of our operations, volume growth and consolidation of market share across the country. The forward-looking statements also include that Paul’s extensive experience in homebuilding operations will strengthen our executive team.