Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, released a "Letter to Stockholders" discussing the development of several key strategic partnerships and other business initiatives aimed at expanding the company's commercial reach. The Letter to Stockholders is available below.

Dear Stockholder,

I write to provide an update on the progress that BioLargo and its business units have made in positioning the company to be the go-to provider for innovative, effective, scalable solutions to challenging environmental problems. I also want to share some insights into the strategic partnerships under development and how they will help grow our top-line revenue and achieve positive cashflow in our future.

In this letter, we won't be able to cover all the details that would meet the standards of our periodic reporting. That level of detail will have to wait for our next quarterly report, which will publish in November. In some situations, we are just now seeing the early launch of an important venture, and in some cases those ventures need to mature before they will become material. Nonetheless, these are important for you, as a BioLargo stockholder, to understand and be apprised of, as we believe they hold great promise for a profitable future.

For many of these initiatives, a common theme is that these partnerships are intended to create opportunities for revenue channels for our patented technologies without requiring dramatic expansion of BioLargo's infrastructure and without requiring significant intake of new investment capital.

In many cases, these initiatives may require that our partner secure capital or dedicate financial resources to execute the plans described below. They are also subject to the inherent risk of execution, regulatory barriers, competition, and other customary business risks. Be assured that as each of these initiatives advance, we will update the information with more details.

Let's jump in:

Garratt-Callahan Product Launch

We are launching a new wastewater treatment product with Garratt-Callahan, the largest privately owned water treatment company in the United States, founded in 1904. In early 2021, Garratt-Callahan enlisted the help of our engineers to complete the design of a device, based on Garratt-Callahan's patented process, that would salvage usable water from commercial facilities' wastewater streams. Garratt-Callahan's goal for the product is for BioLargo to provide manufacturing, and Garratt-Callahan to sell to its new and existing customers.

Wertpapier


