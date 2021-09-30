checkAd

Lowell Herb Co. Debuts Limited Edition Hash Wrap at Hall of Flowers

The new paperless and potent product, made exclusively with Lowell Farms’ premium flower, emerged as a top product launch at the industry trade show

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Herb Co, the marquis brand under the portfolio of Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a vertically-integrated California cannabis company, launched a limited edition, all natural Hash Wrap at this year’s Hall of Flowers cannabis tradeshow. The unveiling of the Hash Wrap, a paperless pre-roll, marks the first time Lowell has debuted a product at the highly popular industry trade show.

Further positioning Lowell as a leader and innovator in the cannabis industry, Lowell’s Hash Wrap is made from 1 gram of fresh-pressed ice-water bubble hash that encapsulates .5 grams of premium, single-strain whole flower. Free of solvents and additives, the completely paperless Hash Wrap pre-roll is made entirely of cannabis, with the exception of the glass tip, which produces a smooth draw with every inhale. The strain-specific Hash Wrap has an impressively high 46%+ THC content (compared to the ~20% industry THC standard for pre-rolls), as well as an even burn consistency, which encourages sharing and sparks conversation amongst Lowell fans.

In addition to launching the Hash Wrap at Hall of Flowers, Lowell also showcased a captivating pop-up experience, inspired by its farm and headquarters in Salinas Valley. One of the few outdoor booths at the trade show, Lowell’s display conveyed its growing and cultivation capabilities, as well as the pureness and potency of its flower. With an immersive backdrop of Lowell Farms grow rooms as the booth’s focal point, the team created a lounge area where guests could relax and socialize. Lowell also offered consumers and buyers alike a sampling of a wide range of their products, from pre-roll Smokes and Quicks to cannabis oils and their popular Farmer’s Eighths, all for $2 each.

“It was incredible to be back in person at Hall of Flowers. The response we received from the Hash Wrap launch was really encouraging and reenforced our belief that we’re developing products that our fans not only want, but are truly excited about,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “We’re really proud that our Hash Wrap is made completely of our premium flower and offers an unparalleled smoking experience for our fans.”

