ThroughPut Inc. Announces New Demand Sensing AI Capabilities to Accelerate Material Flow Amidst Supply Chain Uncertainty

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc ., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced several platform updates to its new high-impact Demand Sensing software module. These new capabilities will help Demand Planners, S&OP Professionals and Supply Chain Managers to rapidly free up existing manufacturing capacity, gain additional throughput potential, create concrete productivity gains and boost financial impact amidst ever-growing supply and demand uncertainty.

The unprecedented challenges laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed companies to shift from yesterday's status-quo point legacy solutions to a new generation of data-driven systemic solutions and revamp their supply chain dynamics to better prepare for the future and cement their competitive marketplace advantages. According to Gartner, more than 70% of supply chains globally have been significantly impacted due to COVID-19. Typical challenges with producing reliable forecasts include siloed and manual analysis across hundreds of thousands of SKUs to uncover and optimize the product-mix performance for near-term, seasonal, cyclical and evolving trends.

The world-renowned Theory of Constraints Expert and Throughput Economics Author, Eli Schrangenheim, explained, "The shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic have been multifold - from ups and downs in the demand to choking supply chain capacity to creating extended lags across the supply cycle. ThroughPut's Demand Sensing solution, coupled with deep understanding of the operational flow, can quickly enable companies to build resilience against future demand and supply chain shocks in the post-covid world."

As companies slowly crawl-back to the "new normal", global leaders have started working towards repurposing their operations to respond with greater agility to demand uncertainty, unforeseen market changes, and new industry trends. The demand planners and S&OP teams need to create a more accurate picture of their true demand to evaluate lost sales opportunities and uncover new executable insights to re-capture and grow their markets going forward.