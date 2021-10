Change in OR Board of Directors Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.09.2021, 17:21 | | 30 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 17:21 | Attorney Sigríður Rut Júlíusdóttir was recently appointed district judge, effective from October 1st, 2021. Therefore, she has resigned from the Orkuveita Reykjavíkur’s Board of Directors. She has been a member of the board since the annual general meeting in the spring of 2016. Elected deputies take her seat on the Board until otherwise decided.



