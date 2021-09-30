checkAd

Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, Devin Booker and Nadia Comăneci Featured on Nickelodeon’s Brand-New Special Nick News Kids & Sports, Airing Wednesday, Oct. 6

Nickelodeon will debut a brand-new installment of its celebrated Nick News series, Nick News: Kids & Sports on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Featuring appearances from 2021 Olympic silver Medalist Jordan Chiles, 2016 Olympic gold and silver medalist Laurie Hernandez, NBA All-Star Devin Booker and five-time Olympic gold medalist and gymnastics icon Nadia Comăneci, among others. The special delves into the exciting world of sports, sharing personal and compelling stories about the power of athletics to shape and enrich kids’ lives.

Hosted by CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas, the half-hour special kicks off with a profile of the Famed Sierra Canyon High School, known not only for its academics but also as a launching pad to the NBA, with an unprecedented number of students making the pros. Also, CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers sits down with Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles, who discusses her long road to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and how her friendship with longtime BFF Simone Biles helped provide the support she needed to succeed under unforeseen circumstances. Additionally, Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez, NBA All-Star Devin Booker and Host of The NFL Today on CBS James Brown will answer kids sports related questions like: “What are the most popular sports for girls and boys?”

“The power of sports cannot be denied. For many kids, sports played a pivotal role in coping through this pandemic,” said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News. “Through Nick News: Kids & Sports we share the fun and inspirational side of sports, as well as the stories of incredible kids and elite athletes to highlight the many ways sports can empower kids to be their best selves.”

Nick News: Kids & Sports will also share the story of Luzi, a 14-year-old from Orange County, Calif., who was born with Spina Bifida and through a myriad of sports has discovered there are no limits to what she can accomplish, from wheelchair skateboarding to surfing; to dancing with the Rollettes, a wheelchair dance team from Los Angeles; all fueling her dream to one day compete in the Paralympic Games. The episode also includes a primer about The Special Olympics, which was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver and has over the last 50 years galvanized millions of kids and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities through sports. Also, Rory Hu is back to test viewers’ knowledge of all things sports, with some help from gymnastics icon Nadia Comăneci.

Following the premiere on Nickelodeon, Nick News: Kids & Sports will be available on Nick.com, Nick App and Nick On Demand beginning Thursday, October 7.

Nickelodeon’s Nick News has won 10 Emmys, a Peabody, a Columbia DuPont, and the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award for Journalistic Excellence, the first and only time it was given to a children’s program. The show originally aired for 25 years, ending with the retirement of creator and original host Linda Ellerbee in 2016. Created with a core ethos of respecting its kid audience, the show explained world events in a direct way, and always ensured kids were given a platform to voice their opinions and a safe place to question the world. Nick News made its return last June with a special hour-long presentation Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, hosted by global superstar Alicia Keys. Nick News is executive produced by Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News.

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

