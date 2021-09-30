Match2One ("M2O"), a fast-growing self-serve programmatic demand side platform with a technically advanced user interface and focus on e-commerce and SME's, is acquired by Verve Group, MGI's media segment further completing its technology stack.

M2O's platform is just at the beginning of its journey with still very limited international focus. As part of Verve Group, a fast international roll-out and scaling is expected. Moreover, strong synergy opportunities with MGI's gaming segment exist by e.g., enabling gaming in-store promotions.

September 30, 2021 - Media and Games Invest ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) today acquired Match2One, a Sweden based self-serve programmatic advertising platform.

Match2One was founded in 2015, is based in Stockholm, Sweden and has a team of approximately 25 employees. Over the years, the company has developed a very easy to use self-serve e-commerce platform for small and medium sized enterprises ("SME"). The Match2One platform is accretive to Verve Group's programmatic vertical full stack offering, adding a demand side platform for SME's to the technology stack. While Match2One, due to its limited financial resources, has only launched its platform in a few countries, Verve Group will now, after integrating the Match2One platform into the offering, further internationalize the platform and push partner acquisitions forward.

Match2One's self-serve programmatic advertising platform is very scalable. With an easy-to-use interface, that Verve Group's management believes is unique in the industry in terms of functionality and efficiency, M2O's offering is aimed directly at marketing teams of medium sized and small advertisers, also including e-commerce features. So far, most focus was on the Swedish market, representing app. 50% of revenues. The integration into Verve Group is expected to significantly accelerate the global roll-out. In addition, M2O has a well-filled product roadmap that can be leveraged much faster by using synergies with Verve Group.