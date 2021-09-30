checkAd

Media and Games Invest SE Acquisition of Match2One, a Sweden based self-serve programmatic advertising platform

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 17:35  |  42   |   |   

Media and Games Invest SE: Acquisition of Match2One, a Sweden based self-serve programmatic advertising platform

 

  • Match2One ("M2O"), a fast-growing self-serve programmatic demand side platform with a technically advanced user interface and focus on e-commerce and SME's, is acquired by Verve Group, MGI's media segment further completing its technology stack.

 

  •  M2O's platform is just at the beginning of its journey with still very limited international focus. As part of Verve Group, a fast international roll-out and scaling is expected. Moreover, strong synergy opportunities with MGI's gaming segment exist by e.g., enabling gaming in-store promotions.

 

 

September 30, 2021 - Media and Games Invest ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) today acquired Match2One, a Sweden based self-serve programmatic advertising platform.

Match2One was founded in 2015, is based in Stockholm, Sweden and has a team of approximately 25 employees. Over the years, the company has developed a very easy to use self-serve e-commerce platform for small and medium sized enterprises ("SME"). The Match2One platform is accretive to Verve Group's programmatic vertical full stack offering, adding a demand side platform for SME's to the technology stack. While Match2One, due to its limited financial resources, has only launched its platform in a few countries, Verve Group will now, after integrating the Match2One platform into the offering, further internationalize the platform and push partner acquisitions forward.  

Match2One's self-serve programmatic advertising platform is very scalable. With an easy-to-use interface, that Verve Group's management believes is unique in the industry in terms of functionality and efficiency, M2O's offering is aimed directly at marketing teams of medium sized and small advertisers, also including e-commerce features. So far, most focus was on the Swedish market, representing app. 50% of revenues. The integration into Verve Group is expected to significantly accelerate the global roll-out. In addition, M2O has a well-filled product roadmap that can be leveraged much faster by using synergies with Verve Group.

Seite 1 von 4
Media and Games Invest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Media and Games Invest SE Acquisition of Match2One, a Sweden based self-serve programmatic advertising platform Media and Games Invest SE: Acquisition of Match2One, a Sweden based self-serve programmatic advertising platform   Match2One ("M2O"), a fast-growing self-serve programmatic demand side platform with a technically advanced user interface and focus …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für programmatische Werbung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE: Acquisition of Match2One, a Sweden based self-serve programmatic advertising platform
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from Chinese regulatory changes and IDFA-ban
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: Weiter verstärkter Fokus auf organisches Wachstum - Keine negativen Auswirkungen durch regulatorische Änderungen in China sowie durch Abschaffung des Identifiers for Advertiser
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from Chinese regulatory changes and IDFA-ban
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17.09.21DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings