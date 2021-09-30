checkAd

Focus Home Interactive Confirms the Acquisition of Dotemu

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC), a leading European publisher and developer of video games, confirmed today the acquisition of 77.5% of the share capital of Dotemu, one of the world's leading retro gaming companies based in Paris, as announced on 5th August, 2021.

With a talented and passionate team of around 30 people, Dotemu has already demonstrated its expertise in discovering and updating old cult licenses (Street of Rage, Ninja Turtles, etc.), transforming them into critical and commercial successes on a global scale.

Positioned in a very attractive market, Dotemu achieved revenues of €14.6 million in 2020 and has an ambitious growth plan for the years ahead. In addition, Focus Home Interactive is acquiring technical capabilities for the development of indie games. Dotemu's teams will thus be able to give even more ambition to the young indie publishing label The Arcade Crew.

"We are delighted to welcome Cyrille Imbert and the Dotemu team, who will be joining all the talents that make up the Focus Group," said Christophe Nobileau, President of Focus Home Interactive. "We look forward to developing synergies together to achieve Focus' ambition of creating a strong, innovative group offering unique experiences for gamers around the world”.

"Joining the Focus Home Interactive Group is a very exciting new venture for the Dotemu teams. This collaboration will allow our company to become more structured and to give greater ambition to all of our projects, while maintaining our independence," said Cyrille Imbert, President of Dotemu, "We look forward to contributing our expertise and skills to build, together, a leading group on the global video game scene.

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of Europe’s leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €171 million in 2020/21, up 20% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-entmt.com

