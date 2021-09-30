checkAd

Change in the number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden – September 30, 2021 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced that there are 727,163,370 number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), registration number 556882-8908 (“Sinch”), as of 30 September 2021.

The change in the number of shares and votes is a result of the issue of 323,460 new shares upon exercise of warrants within the frame of the incentive programs adopted by the annual general meeting held on 18 May 2018 and on 15 May 2020.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:35 CEST on 30 September 2021.

Attachment





