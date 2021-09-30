checkAd

IGI Cybersecurity Announces Commitment to Global Efforts Advocating for Cybersecurity and Online Behavior Change during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

30.09.2021, 17:40  |  68   |   |   

This year's initiative highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity and encouraging individuals and organizations to take necessary measures to stay safe and secure in an increasingly connected world.

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / IGI Cybersecurity today announced its commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held annually in October, by signing up as a 2021 Champion and joininga growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. The Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals committed to the Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of ‘Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.'

"Each year, we make it a priority to be a Champion for Cybersecurity Awareness Month to encourage businesses to prioritize their information security," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI Cybersecurity. "This year, we've seen everything from ransomware to phishing attacks surge, which is why we are encouraging businesses of all sizes build a sound security strategy."

More than ever before, technology plays a part in almost everything we do. Connected devices have been woven into society as an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their well-being. Despite these great advances in technology and the conveniences this provides, recent events have shown us how quickly our lives and businesses can be disrupted when cyber criminals and adversaries use technology to do harm. Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to shed light on these security vulnerabilities, while offering actionable guidance surrounding behaviors anyone can take to protect themselves and their organizations. Everyone has a responsibility to do their part in securing our interconnected world.

This year, the Cybersecurity Awareness Month's main weekly focus areas will revolve around:

  • Understanding and implementing basic cyber hygiene, including the importance of strong passphrases, using multi-factor authentication, performing software updates, and backing up data.
  • Recognizing and reporting phishing attempts whether it's through email, text messages, or chat boxes.
  • Empowering individuals to not only practice safe online behavior, but consider joining the mission of securing our online world by considering a career in cybersecurity!
  • Making cybersecurity a priority in business by making products and processes "secure by design" and considering cybersecurity when purchasing new internet-connected devices.

Keep an eye out on our social media channels (IGI Cybersecurity and Nodeware®) as well as our blog at blog.IGIcybersecurity.com for new content relevant to the #BeCyberSmart themes each week in October.

