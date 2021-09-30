Let Flotation Therapy Take Away the Weekday Stress with Unlimited Floats

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Workweeks are difficult. Days spent juggling a never-ending calendar of emails, calls and projects can cause uncontrollable stress. True REST Float Spa is here to help with its new Weekday Unlimited …

Life can get overwhelming, and with the increasing difficulty of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, it can be challenging to find time to rest and relax. True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand, is offering more opportunities for members to live stress-free and benefit from unlimited floatation therapy sessions. The new Weekday Unlimited Membership allows guests to enjoy a private and relaxing environment to escape the pressures of everyday life through mental and physical wellness. Each session supports serenity entirely customizable to the user's preference, with music, lighting and sensory deprivation options.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Workweeks are difficult. Days spent juggling a never-ending calendar of emails, calls and projects can cause uncontrollable stress. True REST Float Spa is here to help with its new Weekday Unlimited Membership. Launched on Sept. 15, members can now enjoy the relaxing benefits flotation therapy offers. New or existing members can upgrade their membership and enjoy unlimited floats from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at participating True REST locations.

The unique experience of float therapy immerses members in a spa-like environment that offers solutions to physical and mental ailments, including:

Flotation therapy is a holistic and all-natural approach to total body wellness. From calming down anxiety to alleviating pain or reducing the stress that a busy life creates, every float therapy session at True REST offers users a moment to relax and focus on healing. REST-or reduced environmental stimulus therapy-resets the body and mind through meditation, mimicking a state of deep sleep. Each float pod holds a solution of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts, creating an anti-gravity and stimulus-free environment. When external sources are reduced, and the body is relieved from gravity's hold, individuals leave feeling wholly calm and refreshed.

True REST Float Spa is committed to sharing the science and benefits of flotation therapy. Locations have up to six float pods and are equipped with showers, changing rooms, and an oxygen and oasis room for a unique experience. Memberships can be purchased online or in-person at over 37 locations across the United States, starting at $65 for new members.

To learn more about the Weekday Unlimited Membership, visit https://truerest.com/get-started/float-pricing/ for more information. Also, visit www.truerest.com/locations to find the nearest location to book an appointment or discover more about the benefits of flotation therapy.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 37 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to https://truerest.com/. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST , Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.TrueRESTfranchising.com/.

Media Contact:

Jo Trizila, Trizcom PR on behalf of True REST Float Spa

Email: TrueRestPR@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-230-0078

Noel Hampton, Trizcom PR on behalf of True REST Float Spa

Email: TrueRestPR@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-9316

Cell/Text: 940-230-9316

SOURCE: True REST Float Spa

View source version on accesswire.com: