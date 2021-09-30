checkAd

Let Flotation Therapy Take Away the Weekday Stress with Unlimited Floats

Autor: Accesswire
30.09.2021, 17:45  |  58   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Workweeks are difficult. Days spent juggling a never-ending calendar of emails, calls and projects can cause uncontrollable stress. True REST Float Spa is here to help with its new Weekday Unlimited …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Workweeks are difficult. Days spent juggling a never-ending calendar of emails, calls and projects can cause uncontrollable stress. True REST Float Spa is here to help with its new Weekday Unlimited Membership. Launched on Sept. 15, members can now enjoy the relaxing benefits flotation therapy offers. New or existing members can upgrade their membership and enjoy unlimited floats from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at participating True REST locations.

Life can get overwhelming, and with the increasing difficulty of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, it can be challenging to find time to rest and relax. True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand, is offering more opportunities for members to live stress-free and benefit from unlimited floatation therapy sessions. The new Weekday Unlimited Membership allows guests to enjoy a private and relaxing environment to escape the pressures of everyday life through mental and physical wellness. Each session supports serenity entirely customizable to the user's preference, with music, lighting and sensory deprivation options.

The unique experience of float therapy immerses members in a spa-like environment that offers solutions to physical and mental ailments, including:

Flotation therapy is a holistic and all-natural approach to total body wellness. From calming down anxiety to alleviating pain or reducing the stress that a busy life creates, every float therapy session at True REST offers users a moment to relax and focus on healing. REST-or reduced environmental stimulus therapy-resets the body and mind through meditation, mimicking a state of deep sleep. Each float pod holds a solution of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts, creating an anti-gravity and stimulus-free environment. When external sources are reduced, and the body is relieved from gravity's hold, individuals leave feeling wholly calm and refreshed.

True REST Float Spa is committed to sharing the science and benefits of flotation therapy. Locations have up to six float pods and are equipped with showers, changing rooms, and an oxygen and oasis room for a unique experience. Memberships can be purchased online or in-person at over 37 locations across the United States, starting at $65 for new members.

To learn more about the Weekday Unlimited Membership, visit https://truerest.com/get-started/float-pricing/ for more information. Also, visit www.truerest.com/locations to find the nearest location to book an appointment or discover more about the benefits of flotation therapy.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 37 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to https://truerest.com/. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST , Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.TrueRESTfranchising.com/.

Media Contact:

Jo Trizila, Trizcom PR on behalf of True REST Float Spa
Email: TrueRestPR@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 214-230-0078

Noel Hampton, Trizcom PR on behalf of True REST Float Spa
Email: TrueRestPR@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-9316
Cell/Text: 940-230-9316

SOURCE: True REST Float Spa



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666287/Let-Flotation-Therapy-Take-Away-the- ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Let Flotation Therapy Take Away the Weekday Stress with Unlimited Floats SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Workweeks are difficult. Days spent juggling a never-ending calendar of emails, calls and projects can cause uncontrollable stress. True REST Float Spa is here to help with its new Weekday Unlimited …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...