Zug Estates pursues ambitious climate goals

The Zug Estates Group announced in its most recent sustainability report that it has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions from 17.3 kilogrammes (2010) to its current level of 1.8 kilogrammes per square meter of energy reference area, making the Group a leader in the Swiss real estate industry. Nearly carbon-free operation of all properties will become a reality in the next two years.

Zug Estates is well aware of its responsibility with respect to climate change and has set itself the goal of operating its entire real estate portfolio free of carbon emissions. Not only newly constructed buildings but each and every property in the portfolio will be optimised to meet this goal. With that, the real estate company goes well beyond the requirements of both the Federal Council's energy strategy and the Paris Agreement. These calculations take into account greenhouse gas emissions that arise in connection with heating and cooling systems as well as in the production of operational current. They also include emissions from the Group's own fleet of company vehicles.

Direct emissions approaching zero

Since 2010, the Group has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) from 17.3 to the current level of 1.8 kilogrammes per square meter of energy reference area, better than reported by any other company in the Swiss real estate sector. By 2023, the entire portfolio is to be operated nearly free of carbon emissions and without the need to import any additional energy from outside the region, an ambitious goal the Group plans to achieve by connecting additional properties from the Zug City Centre site to the Circulago lake water district. Not only that, but the company's own fleet of vehicles will be transitioned completely to e-vehicles by the end of 2023 and the production of solar energy (electricity and heat) will be further expanded on the company's own sites at the same time. Additional electricity required for the Group's operations will be obtained from renewable sources in the region.