Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR   The Kudelski Group Enters into a Sale and Leaseback Transaction for a Satellite Office Building in LausanneTitle

30-Sep-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - September 30, 2021 - As part of the optimization of its facilities portfolio, the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has entered into a sale and leaseback transaction involving one of its satellite office buildings located in chemin de la Chapelle 4-6 in Lausanne, Switzerland, for an amount of CHF 19'000'000.

Concurrently with the closing of the sale transaction, the Group entered into a long-term lease agreement for the office building, underscoring the Group's strong commitment to maintaining a significant local presence in the region.

 

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

Contacts

Cédric Alber

Corporate Communications

Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

 

Santino Rumasuglia
Kudelski Group
Vice President - Head of Investor Relations 
+1 (623) 235-2510
santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com

 

 

version française


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1237349

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1237349  30-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

