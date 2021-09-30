Scholar Rock Presents Exploratory Responder Analysis on Efficacy Data from the Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial at the Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

Title: Efficacy of Apitegromab in Patients with Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Types 2 and 3): Responder Analysis from the Phase 2 TOPAZ Study (#310) This late breaking poster presentation includes exploratory responder analyses on Hammersmith scale scores, including time to achieve various thresholds of improvement in Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale Expanded (HFMSE) scores. Live poster presentation (#310) will be available on September 30, 2021, from 11:45am- 6:30pm ET during the exhibits and posters open session. In addition, posters will be available during the exhibits and poster review sessions with authors on September 30 from 12:00-1:00pm ET, 5:30-6:30pm and October 1, 2021, from 7:00-8:00am ET. This poster will be published in the 2021 Annals of Neurology supplement or the CNS Annual Meeting Program

Efficacy of Apitegromab in Patients with Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Types 2 and 3): Responder Analysis from the Phase 2 TOPAZ Study

Scholar Rock will have a physical booth (#915) at the Hynes Convention Center, Exhibit Halls C & D, as well as a virtual booth at the meeting.

Live Exhibit Hall Times:

Wednesday, September 29 from 6:00-7:30pm ET

Thursday, September 30 from 11:30am-6:30pm ET

Friday, October 1 from 7:00-10:30am ET

About Apitegromab

Apitegromab is a selective inhibitor of the activation of myostatin and is an investigational product candidate for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Myostatin, a member of the TGFβ superfamily of growth factors, is expressed primarily by skeletal muscle cells, and the absence of its gene is associated with an increase in muscle mass and strength in multiple animal species, including humans. Scholar Rock believes that inhibiting myostatin activation with apitegromab may promote a clinically meaningful improvement in motor function in patients with SMA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track (FTD), Orphan Drug (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designations, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) and Orphan Medicinal Product designations, to apitegromab for the treatment of SMA. The efficacy and safety of apitegromab have not been established and apitegromab has not been approved for any use by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.