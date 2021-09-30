Alchimie Will Publish Its 2021 Half-year Results on October 19, 2021 And Will Specify Its Strategic Objectives on That Occasion

Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI – Eligible PEA-PME), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, will publish its results for the first half of 2021 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 after the close of trading.

An update on the Company's strategic objectives and roadmap will be provided in the press release published on October 19.