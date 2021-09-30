checkAd

Bragg Gaming Group to Light it Up! at G2E With Full Suite of iGaming Products

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG; NASDAQ: BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), announced its upcoming North American debut at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) on October 4-7 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company will showcase its full suite of iGaming products from recently acquired content powerhouses Wild Streak Gaming and ORYX Gaming, and soon-to-be acquired Spin Games, LLC (subject to regulatory approval), at booth #1616 at G2E.

The Company will Light it Up! with some of the most innovative and engaging Gaming Content for online casinos from its development studios – Wild Streak Gaming, ORYX Gaming, and Spin Games – as well as from a wide variety of third-party development partners including Rising Digital, Galaxy Gaming, Grand Vision Gaming, EIBIC, Free Slot Games of Las Vegas and more.

“Our entire team is delighted to be making our North American debut at one of the biggest gaming events in the world as we introduce our recent and ongoing consolidation of iGaming trailblazers, including Wild Streak Gaming, ORYX Gaming and Spin Games at G2E,” said Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Bragg Gaming Group. “From our award-winning player account management platform to our proven player engagement suite of products, and across our library of the hottest gaming content online or on land, Bragg Gaming is here to light up G2E and the rapidly growing iGaming industry!”

Some of the most anticipated titles on display will be Lucky Lightning, Congo Cash, Dragon Power, Temujin Treasures, and Amazing Money Machine from Wild Streak Gaming, with several of these popular titles also available to play in casino cabinets at the show.

Featured game titles on display from Spin Games such as Get Hot and Star Chase from their newly released stepper series which comprises a range of Classic Stepper products are sure to be hits. Spin will also debut a new Blackjack product under license from Galaxy Gaming which integrates side bets Lucky Ladies and 21+3 into a single game. In addition, Spin will showcase a new licensed product incorporating the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Franchise as it debuts Ripley’s Big Wheel, a classic stepper game with a highly successful Trivia module. The recently announced license agreement with Rising Digital will also power new Asian-themed titles including Temple of Treasures, Dancing Lions, and Blazing Creatures.

