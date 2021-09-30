Quadient SA - Availability of the 2021 half-year financial report

Quadient: Ava ilability of the 202 1 half-year financial report

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2021 half-year financial report on 30 September 2021.

It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2021 half-year financial report, in the “Publications / Financial Reports” section of Quadient’ Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39

l.sfaxi@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com





Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/en-US

Attachment