Thunderbird Resorts' Half-Year (Semi-Annual) Report

ZURICH, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Resorts Inc. ("Thunderbird") (FSE: 4TR; and Euronext: TBIRD) is pleased to announce that its 2021 Half-year report has been filed with the Euronext ("Euronext Amsterdam") and the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets ("AFM"). As a Designated Foreign Issuer with respect to Canadian securities regulations, the Half-year report is intended to comply with the rules and regulations set forth by the AFM and the Euronext Amsterdam.

Below are certain material excerpts from the full 2021 Half-year report, the entirety of which can be found on our website at www.thunderbirdresorts.com.

Dear Shareholders and Investors:

The below summarizes the Group's performance through June 30, 2021.

A. EBITDA: Peru property EBITDA decreased by $268 thousand for the six months ending on June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020. During the same period, Nicaragua property EBITDA experienced an improvement of $1.4 million. Corporate expense reduced by $118 thousand. After netting out corporate expense and expenses from our proportional ownership in a Costa Rican real estate holding company, adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.2 million and $687 thousand as compared to through half-year 2020 and 2019, respectively.

B. Profit / (Loss): Based on continuing operations, the Group experienced a profit of $210 thousand, an improvement of $1.4 million and $1.7 million as compared to the same period in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The improvement was primarily due to higher revenue and to other corporate gains.

C. Net Debt: Due to a change in accounting policy as required by IFRS 16, the Group is now required to account for the net present value of real estate operating lease contracts as Obligations under leases and hire purchase contracts. Approximately $4.1 million of our net debt is comprised of Obligations under leases and hire purchase contracts. Our Net Debt reduced between 2020 and 2021 by $926 thousand.