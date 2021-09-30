Director/PDMR Shareholding

checkAd

Albion Development VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Benjamin Larkin    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Development VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
           
  Identification code   GB0004832472    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £0.901 9309 £8,387.41
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume        
           
e) Date of the transaction   30 September 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  
   
1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Lord James Richard O’Shaughnessy    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Development VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
           
  Identification code   GB0004832472    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £0.901 155 £139.66
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume        
           
e) Date of the transaction   30 September 2021    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP – Company Secretary

Date of notification
30 September 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel 0207 601 1850





Disclaimer

