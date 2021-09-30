Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 65 MW Wind Turbine Order in France (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 65 MW order for the Les Moulins du Lohan wind project, to be located in Morbihan, France.The order, placed by Boralex, includes the supply and installation of 17 V126-3.45 MW wind turbines operated at a 3.8 MW Power …



