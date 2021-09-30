net digital AG receives payment license from BaFin - massive growth spurt for business model

Düsseldorf, 30. September 2021. mobile business engine GmbH (mbe GmbH), a subsidiary of net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, WKN: A2BPK3, ticker symbol: VRL), has received a license from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in accordance with Section 10 of the German Payment Services Supervision Act (ZAG). This enables net digital AG to provide payment services for customers such as the issuing of payment instruments, the acceptance and settlement (acquiring) of payment transactions and financial transfer transactions.

The license granted enables net digital AG to significantly expand its existing business with digital products to include physical goods and services and to address an even larger market. While the focus has so far been on digital offerings such as tickets, movies, music or ePaper, the business can now be expanded to include all physical goods and services via mbe GmbH's payment interface. The technology for this is already available at mbe GmbH, so that no further investments need to be made. The granting of the license is the decisive step towards fully exploiting the growth potential in the mobile payment sector.

"We expect the license that has now been granted to provide a significant boost to the growth of our business, as we can now, as a fully-featured FinTech company, draw on a market potential that is many times greater than what we have addressed to date. We now have the opportunity to expand our core business into adjacent areas. Take for example the billing of parking fees; now we can also offer our customers a mobile and uncomplicated payment solution for charging EVs or at the adjacent store. But we are also putting our customers in a position to bill completely new, usage-based business models in the IoT-space," comments Theodor Niehues, CEO of net digital AG.