TRESU Investment Holding A/S – adjustment to full year guidance





TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces an adjustment to full year guidance for 2021 mainly due to the COVID-19 driven global supply chain disruptions seen across many markets, which have led to that execution on certain existing backlog projects is being delayed resulting in postponement of delivery into 2022. As a result, we are adjusting our expectations on full-year 2021 organic growth to 10-20% (previously 15-25%) and given lower sales, expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to be around 10% (previously 11.5-13%).









Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO





For further details, please contact:

CEO, Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, phone: +45 2341 5085

Chairman of the board, Jean Marc Lechene, phone: +33 679 98 09 50