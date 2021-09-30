checkAd

DGAP-News cyan AG publishes half-year report 2021 and confirms preliminary figures

cyan AG publishes half-year report 2021 and confirms preliminary figures

30.09.2021 / 18:00
Munich, September 30, 2021 - cyan AG today published its half-year report 2021, confirming the preliminary figures for the first six months. The company generated revenues of EUR 3.5 million (H1 2020: EUR 16.9 million). Total earnings were EUR 4.6 million in the first half of the year (H1 2020: EUR 19.2 million). The company generated EBITDA of EUR -7.4 million in the first half of the year, compared to EUR 2.2 million in the previous year. The net income for the period was EUR -7.8 million, compared to EUR 0.7 million in the previous year. This results in undiluted earnings per share of EUR -0.75 in the first half of this year.

Michael Sieghart, CFO of cyan AG: "As already published on August 24, the development in the first half year was not as planned at the beginning of the year for various reasons. Despite the many new deals in the cybersecurity area, revenues were slower to materialize than expected. We are in a transformation year with cyan, where we have focused on generating recurring revenue to reduce our dependency on one-time project revenue. To implement this adjusted strategy, we have now launched an extensive cost-saving program and successfully executed a capital increase, which provides us with the necessary financial flexibility to leverage the potential from the cybersecurity business as part of a fresh start."

In the past first half of 2021, the official launch with Orange in France was carried out in the Cybersecurity segment. Orange is testing the sales strategy in the B2B segment (Orange Pro) region by region and continuously optimizing it. Important insights are being gathered for the launch in B2C, but also for further expansion in other countries. Another important product launched in the first six months is the fixed-line solution "Internetschutz Home", which complements the existing Internet and parental control offering at Magenta (T-Mobile) in Austria. Claro Chile, a company of the América Móvil Group, and other telecom partners have already been acquired for cyan's cybersecurity products in the course of the second half of the year to date. Furthermore, in addition to MTEL and Grameenphone, several other contracts were signed in the BSS/OSS segment this year.

