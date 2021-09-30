DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Half Year Report Abivax announces the release of its 2021 half-year financial report 30.09.2021 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PARIS, France, September 30, 2021 - 6:00 pm (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, today announces the publication of its 2021 half-year financial report. This document is available in electronic version on the website of the company (www.abivax.com - "Investors") and on the website of the French financial markets authority, AMF (www.amf-france.org).

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe chronic inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.



