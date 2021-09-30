checkAd

Elastic Named the Best Technology Company for Women by Career Development Platform Fairygodboss

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 18:00  |  44   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that Fairygodboss has named Elastic as the Best Technology Company for Women in 2021.

In addition, Elastic was named as a leader by Fairygodboss in two other award categories: Best Company for Women (overall) and Best Company Where CEOs Support Gender Diversity. This marks the second consecutive year that Elastic has been honored as a leader across all three categories of workplace awards.

Fairygodboss is the largest career community and talent attraction platform for women. Their annual workplace awards are determined solely by the feedback women provide to Fairygodboss about working at Elastic.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Best Technology Company for Women by Fairygodboss and as a leader in two other award categories for the second consecutive year,” said Leah Sutton, senior vice president, global human resources, Elastic. “At Elastic, we continue to focus on creating an environment that is inclusive for all of our employees and reflects our company’s Source Code. We are doing this through our commitment to equal pay, emphasis on internal hiring and promotion, and our continued belief that prioritizing skills over location allows us to hire and retain the best talent wherever they reside.”

For more information about open positions within Elastic, review the Elastic careers page, and learn more about the Fairygodboss awards on the Elastic blog.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Wertpapier


