FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the XENEON 32QHD165, a stunning new monitor built from the ground up for gamers and creators, featuring an ultra-slim 32-inch QHD screen with a cutting-edge IPS LED panel to produce a beautiful 2560x1440 image. With up to a 165Hz refresh rate, along with AMD FreeSync Premium certification and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to keep up with every frame of the latest games, the XENEON 32QHD165 offers a terrific combination of powerful specs, smart features, and thoughtful design that power users need. Integrating seamlessly into the CORSAIR iCUE and Elgato Stream Deck software ecosystems for convenient, customized control, the XENEON 32QHD165 is uniquely positioned to take center stage in a modern gaming and streaming setup.

An ultra-thin micro-bezel surrounds the XENEON 32QHD165’s 32-inch screen, offering a minimal border ideal for multi-monitor setups. Its IPS LED panel utilizes Quantum Dot technology with 100% sRGB, 100% Adobe RGB color space, and DCI-P3 (98%) color gamut – ensuring the superb color accuracy critical for creators that work with applications like Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, and DaVinci Resolve. Moreover, HDR400 support provides a wide brightness range for high realism in both very dark and brightly lit scenes. With a viewing angle of up to 178° horizontally and vertically, the XENEON 32QHD165’s image looks great from anywhere, even if you’re standing nearly parallel to the screen.

When playing fast-paced games at high settings, gamers need a monitor that can keep up. That’s why the XENEON 32QHD165 outputs a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, more than twice that of a standard monitor. Paired with adaptive sync technology from both AMD FreeSync Premium certification and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, gamers experience smoother visuals and less screen tearing, further aided by a rapid 1ms response time.

The XENEON 32QHD165’s uniquely designed die-cast aluminum stand opens up new possibilities for streaming setups. An innovative built-in mounting point atop the stand features standard ¼” threading, enabling compatibility with rigging systems such as Elgato Multi Mount* and simplifying your setup by securely mounting a camera, light, or microphone above the monitor itself.