checkAd

This View is Spectacular – CORSAIR Debuts the XENEON 32QHD165 Gaming Monitor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 18:00  |  59   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the XENEON 32QHD165, a stunning new monitor built from the ground up for gamers and creators, featuring an ultra-slim 32-inch QHD screen with a cutting-edge IPS LED panel to produce a beautiful 2560x1440 image. With up to a 165Hz refresh rate, along with AMD FreeSync Premium certification and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to keep up with every frame of the latest games, the XENEON 32QHD165 offers a terrific combination of powerful specs, smart features, and thoughtful design that power users need. Integrating seamlessly into the CORSAIR iCUE and Elgato Stream Deck software ecosystems for convenient, customized control, the XENEON 32QHD165 is uniquely positioned to take center stage in a modern gaming and streaming setup.

An ultra-thin micro-bezel surrounds the XENEON 32QHD165’s 32-inch screen, offering a minimal border ideal for multi-monitor setups. Its IPS LED panel utilizes Quantum Dot technology with 100% sRGB, 100% Adobe RGB color space, and DCI-P3 (98%) color gamut – ensuring the superb color accuracy critical for creators that work with applications like Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, and DaVinci Resolve. Moreover, HDR400 support provides a wide brightness range for high realism in both very dark and brightly lit scenes. With a viewing angle of up to 178° horizontally and vertically, the XENEON 32QHD165’s image looks great from anywhere, even if you’re standing nearly parallel to the screen.

When playing fast-paced games at high settings, gamers need a monitor that can keep up. That’s why the XENEON 32QHD165 outputs a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, more than twice that of a standard monitor. Paired with adaptive sync technology from both AMD FreeSync Premium certification and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, gamers experience smoother visuals and less screen tearing, further aided by a rapid 1ms response time.

The XENEON 32QHD165’s uniquely designed die-cast aluminum stand opens up new possibilities for streaming setups. An innovative built-in mounting point atop the stand features standard ¼” threading, enabling compatibility with rigging systems such as Elgato Multi Mount* and simplifying your setup by securely mounting a camera, light, or microphone above the monitor itself.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

This View is Spectacular – CORSAIR Debuts the XENEON 32QHD165 Gaming Monitor FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the XENEON 32QHD165, a stunning new monitor built from the ground …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
James River Announces Transfer of Legacy Commercial Auto Portfolio to Aleka Insurance, Inc.
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...