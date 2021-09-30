Gunvor Returns to Bond Market with US $300 mil. 5-Year Notes
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor Group Ltd has today successfully issued US $300
Senior Unsecured RegS Notes (the "Notes"), priced at 6.250 percent, with a
5-year tenor and maturity date of 2026. Net proceeds of the Notes will be used
for general corporate purposes.
"We are delighted to have successfully returned to the bond market and thank
investors for their high level of engagement and confidence in our business
model. Gunvor's leading position in Energy Transition commodities, such as LNG,
natural gas, and biofuels, combined with our Environmental, Social and
Governance objectives and conservative financial management attracted solid
demand from a diverse group of quality investors. This transaction is an
important milestone in our long-term financial strategy to diversify our funding
sources and lengthen our debt maturity profile, further reinforcing our
liquidity position," said Gunvor Group's Chief Financial Officer Muriel Schwab.
The Notes have been admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of the
Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin.
Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as the Sole Global Co-ordinator and Joint
Lead Manager on the Transaction. ING Bank N.V. and Société Générale acted as
Joint Lead Managers, Natixis acted as the Passive Joint Lead Manager and Credit
Suisse International acted as the Co-Lead Manager on the Transaction. The Notes
are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Gunvor SA, Gunvor
International B.V., Gunvor Singapore Pte. Ltd., Clearlake Shipping Pte. Ltd. and
Gunvor USA LLC.
Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading
houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently
move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded
most. With strategic investments in energy infrastructure-refineries, pipelines,
storage, and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable value across the
global supply chain for its customers.
More information can be found at GunvorGroup.com (https://gunvorgroup.com/en/)
or @Gunvor.
Disclaimer. The securities referenced in this announcement have been offered and
sold outside the United States in offshore transactions, in reliance on, and in
compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended,
the "Securities Act"). This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or
buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not
constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any
jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer
of, or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities. The securities
referenced in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under
the Securities Act.
This communication is being distributed to, and is directed only at, persons in
the United Kingdom in circumstances where section 21(1) of FSMA does not apply.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358699/Gunvor_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Mr. Seth Thomas Pietras
stp@gunvorgroup.com
+41 79 870 6290
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105839/5034594
OTS: Gunvor Group
