Gunvor Returns to Bond Market with US $300 mil. 5-Year Notes

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor Group Ltd has today successfully issued US $300

Senior Unsecured RegS Notes (the "Notes"), priced at 6.250 percent, with a

5-year tenor and maturity date of 2026. Net proceeds of the Notes will be used

for general corporate purposes.



"We are delighted to have successfully returned to the bond market and thank

investors for their high level of engagement and confidence in our business

model. Gunvor's leading position in Energy Transition commodities, such as LNG,

natural gas, and biofuels, combined with our Environmental, Social and

Governance objectives and conservative financial management attracted solid

demand from a diverse group of quality investors. This transaction is an

important milestone in our long-term financial strategy to diversify our funding

sources and lengthen our debt maturity profile, further reinforcing our

liquidity position," said Gunvor Group's Chief Financial Officer Muriel Schwab.





The Notes have been admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin. Citigroup Global Markets Limited acted as the Sole Global Co-ordinator and Joint Lead Manager on the Transaction. ING Bank N.V. and Société Générale acted as Joint Lead Managers, Natixis acted as the Passive Joint Lead Manager and Credit Suisse International acted as the Co-Lead Manager on the Transaction. The Notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Gunvor SA, Gunvor International B.V., Gunvor Singapore Pte. Ltd., Clearlake Shipping Pte. Ltd. and Gunvor USA LLC. Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most. With strategic investments in energy infrastructure-refineries, pipelines, storage, and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable value across the global supply chain for its customers.