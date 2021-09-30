Company number: 06397765

Today the Company announces the half-yearly results for the six month period to 30 June 2021 as below.

These results were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 September 2021.

You may view the Half-yearly Report in full at octopustitanvct.com shortly. All other statutory information will also be found there.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust ('VCT') which aims to provide shareholders with attractive tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominantly unquoted companies. The Company is managed by Octopus Investments Limited ('Octopus' or 'Portfolio Manager') and Octopus AIF Management Limited (the 'Manager').

Financial Summary

Six months to



30 June 2021 Six months to



30 June 2020 Year to

31 December 2020 Net assets (£’000s) 1,275,105 906,218 1,043,235 (Loss)/profit after tax (£’000s) 218,580 (26,016) 75,323 NAV 113.9p 89.5 p 97.0p Cumulative dividends paid since launch 84.0p 79.0p 81.0p Total Value 197.9p 168.5p 178.0p Total Return* 19.9p (2.7)p 6.8p Total Return %** 20.5% (2.8)% 7.1% Dividends paid in the period 3.0p 3.0p 5.0p Dividends declared in respect of the period*** 8.0p 2.0p 3.0p

*Calculated as the change in NAV in the period plus dividends paid in the period.

**Calculated as total return/opening NAV.

***This includes an interim dividend of 2.0p per share supplemented by a special dividend of 6.0p per share, and will be paid on 20 December 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 3 December 2021.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to present the unaudited half-yearly report for Octopus Titan VCT (‘Titan’) for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

The Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) at 30 June 2021 was 113.9p which, adjusting for dividends paid, represents a 19.9p (20.5%) increase from 31 December 2020 and a 8.4p (8.0%) increase since the last released NAV on 23 April 2021. The Total Value (NAV plus cumulative dividends paid per share since launch) at the end of the period was 197.9p (31 December 2020: 178.0p). The tax-free annual compound return for the original shareholders since Titan’s launch in October 2007 is now 5.8%.

Despite the challenges in the macro environment, we were pleased to raise £120 million in our most recent fundraise which closed on 3 March 2021, and, on 18 June 2021, we announced our intention to launch a new offer in the near future. As of 30 June 2021, we have uninvested cash reserves of £220 million to allow us to support our existing portfolio of more than 90 companies, as well as make new investments into early-stage, high growth businesses which we believe embody the objectives of the VCT scheme.

In the six months to 30 June 2021, we have utilised £125 million of our cash resources, comprising £52 million in new and follow-on investments, £25 million in dividends, £16 million in share buybacks and £32 million in investment management fees and other running costs (of which £18 million was the 2020 performance incentive fee). Together, this utilised 53% of our cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2020.

Investment Portfolio Review

I am pleased to report a net uplift in the value of the portfolio of £286 million since 31 December 2020, excluding additions and disposals, representing a 35% return on the value of the portfolio at the start of the year. Octopus and the Board engaged our auditors, BDO, to undertake a review of the valuations of the largest 25 holdings by value, similar to the review process conducted across the entire portfolio at the previous year end, and we have considered their comments in determining the NAV at 30 June 2021. We set out below the cost and valuation of the top ten holdings which account for over 55% of the value of the portfolio.

Investments Investment cost at

30 June 2021*

(£’000) Valuation at

30 June 2021

(£’000) Bought By Many Limited 9,978 126,960 Cazoo Limited 5,000 121,991 DePop Limited 8,766 97,361 Amplience Limited 13,634 59,956 Permutive Inc. 11,839 43,152 Chronext AG 7,708 32,157 Digital Therapeutics 6,494 22,754 Chiaro Technology Limited 6,417 22,062 Big Health Limited 10,571 20,775 Elliptic Enterprises Limited 4,913 19,710 Total 85,320 566,878

* In the case of Amplience, it reflects the amount invested from Titan’s 1-5 before the 2014 merger and from Titan after the merger. This is different to the book cost which includes the holding gains and losses on assets which transferred from Titans 1, 3, 4 and 5 to Titan 2 (now Titan) during the merger, as Titan received these assets at fair value.

During the six months, the uplift in valuation has been driven by the strength of performance of a number of companies in the portfolio, including in particular, Bought By Many, Cazoo, Chronext, Depop, Permutive and WaveOptics. Collectively, 40 investee companies drove an uplift of £323 million, including valuation uplifts on companies disposed of in the period. Many of our portfolio companies have made great progress over this period and hit exciting milestones, including launching new partnerships, entering new markets and rolling out new products. For example, Bought By Many raised $350 million of additional funding at a valuation of $2 billion in June, and (post period end) Cazoo listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August, valuing the group at $8 billion, both incredible achievements. Titan first invested in Cazoo in November 2018 and the value of our holding has increased by more than 24 times based on the value of the business upon its listing in August.

Titan has also benefitted from an impressive number of exits during the period including: Skew being sold to Coinbase Global Inc. in April; the acquisition of WaveOptics by Snap Inc. for over $500 million in May; and in June Depop announced its acquisition by Etsy for $1.625 billion (which completed in July) and Semafone was majority acquired by Livingbridge enabling Titan to realise its investment, also completing in July. Collectively, these companies received investment of £31 million from Titan and the combined realised consideration totalled £207 million (in cash, shares and/or deferred amounts), with some further details on each below:

WaveOptics: Titan first invested in WaveOptics in December 2015 and then further in 2017 and 2018 to support the company’s design and development of a set of components for use in Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that allow for the creation of AR displays. Its acquisition by Snap Inc, best known for its mobile application Snapchat, represented one of the UK’s largest ever deep tech acquisitions in history;

Depop: Etsy, the e-commerce company focussing on handmade and vintage items, acquired Depop, a mobile-first marketplace connecting those looking to buy and sell streetwear, for $1.625 billion to enhance its offering as the resale home for Gen Z consumers. Titan first invested in Depop in January 2018 and further invested in 2019;

Skew: Titan invested in Skew, which has built a data and trading platform to help financial institutions participate in the crypto market, in 2020 and it was acquired by Coinbase Global Inc., an early client; and

Semafone: The leading provider of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard compliance solutions for payment and data security for call and contact centres, first received investment from Titan in 2010 and undertook a number of further funding rounds. Titan’s investment was realised through the company’s transaction with Livingbridge at a valuation equal to 8.5x our initial investment price. Post period end, we also saw the exit of Conversocial to Verint Systems Inc. for $50 million in August.

Conversely, as is to be expected when investing in early-stage companies, 31 companies saw a collective decrease in valuation of £37 million. The significant contributors were Trouva, Dead Happy, Property Partner, Stackin and Streetbees where trading performance has been more challenging for various reasons, including, in some cases, the sector being affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and/or adapting to Brexit legislation changes. 12 of these 31 companies saw a reduction in value of 5% or less, typically due to fluctuations in the FX rates or net cash levels in the companies. Octopus believes that a number of these businesses have the potential to overcome the issues they face and return to their ambitious growth plans and continues to work with these companies to help them achieve their ambitions. Where appropriate, this will include providing further funding to ensure the business has sufficient capital to execute on its strategy.

Unfortunately, having been unsuccessful in securing further funding and having explored and exhausted all other options, Systum Inc. was placed into liquidation in the period. Slightly out of the reporting period, Titan also realised its investments in Mush, through a sale to Mumsnet, and Property Partner was acquired by Better HoldCo Inc. both at a loss, but these transactions will allow the businesses to continue and potentially thrive under new corporate ownership. The disposal value of these holdings was reflected in the period end valuations. While it is disappointing to see unprofitable realisations in the portfolio, we continue to expect some such losses when making investments into early stage, high risk, but potentially high growth businesses and remain confident that the high performers in the portfolio should outweigh the failures.

Turning to investments made during the six months to 30 June 2021, £46.5 million was invested into 10 new companies and £5.9 million was invested in seven follow-on investments into existing portfolio companies. At the year end, the portfolio comprised 91 technology or tech-enabled companies, across the five investment focussed pods.

We have been pleased to welcome the following companies to the portfolio during the period:

Avione, which aims to help retail investors create wealth by giving them the ability to invest into a leveraged long-term portfolio of public equities;

CoMind, which is building the next generation non-invasive Brain Computer Interface;

Ibex, which has developed a clinical-grade, artificial intelligence-based solution for rapid, accurate, and objective cancer diagnostics and analysis in histopathology (the microscopic study of tissue with the aim of informing a medical diagnosis);

iSize, a software platform to optimise video quality while substantially reducing the video size and therefore bandwidth making it cheaper and quicker to transmit;

Legl, a cloud platform offering an operating system for legal businesses;

Overture, which is developing a suite of products to improve and automate key parts of assisted reproductive technology, which refers to medical procedures used primarily to address infertility;

Raylo, a subscription-based business for new and refurbished electronic devices, offering insurance and upgrades through the same subscription;

Sprout.ai, which offers insurers a claims automation and fraud filtering software system;

Taster, a family of delivery-only restaurant brands bringing unique street foods to European consumers; and

XYZ Reality, a cloud-based engineering-grade augmented reality software platform and hardware for the construction industry.

Furthermore, since 30 June 2021, eleven new and six follow-on investments have been completed, amounting to £29.5 million. The new investments were into:

Anansi, delivers automated insurance products for ecommerce businesses;

Collectv, a fresh food end-to-end supply chain business connecting food-service operators directly with produce suppliers;

Nanosyrinx, which has used synthetic biology principles to develop a targeted biologic therapeutic delivery platform, opening a new range of targets for drug development;

Walking on Earth, which is building a holistic health platform for the workforce;

Integrated Finance, which helps fintech companies connect various parts of their financial services stack through a single integration;

Mojo Men, a sexual wellbeing platform for men;

Commazero, an open banking bulk payment system;

Pngme, which is aiming to be the source of data to build a complete consumer financial profile for banks, fintechs, and credit bureaus;

Troglo, a digital clinic to address some of the most important and underserved areas for health and wellbeing in the LGBTQIA+ community;

Hapi, which is aiming to empower every family to build financial freedom for their children and transfer wealth to the next generation in the most seamless, tax efficient manner possible; and

Imophoron is building a novel vaccine development platform to make vaccines that are stable at temperatures of up to 50°C, tackling the cold-chain problem in the vaccines industry.

Dividends

As shareholders will know, our ambition is to pay an annual dividend of 5.0p per share, supplemented by special dividends when justified through particularly profitable realisations. Following careful consideration, I am pleased to confirm that your Board has now decided to declare an interim dividend of 2.0p (2020 2.0p) per share supplemented by a special dividend of 6.0p per share in respect of the current financial year, which will be paid on 20 December 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 3 December 2021. This represents a tax-free yield of 8% on the opening NAV. The announcement of the payment of a special dividend is a demonstration of the extraordinary performance of some of the portfolio companies and the successful exits which have completed over the period.

If you are one of the 27% of shareholders who take advantage of the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (DRIS), your dividend will be receivable in Titan shares. This is an excellent way for those of you who prefer the capital value of your investment to grow to achieve your investment objectives.

As shareholders will be aware, since inception, we have paid 84p in dividends per share, excluding the interim and special dividends mentioned above. After undertaking a review of outstanding dividends, it has shown that there is a significant sum of unclaimed dividends. As such, if shareholders are in any doubt whether they have received all dividends due to them, they should visit the Computershare Investor Centre at: www.investorcentre.co.uk. Here you will also be able to view your full dividend history, download dividend confirmations for each dividend paid after 2017, download any income tax certificates (from both dividends and allotments after 2017), view your current dividend preferences and add your bank mandate details if you have not done so already. Alternatively, you can contact Computershare by calling 0370 703 6324.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Board continues to regularly review the risk environment in which Titan operates. There have been no significant changes to the key risks which are fully described on pages 22 to 24 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Board does not anticipate there will be significant changes to these risks.

VCT Qualifying Status

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) provides both the Board and Octopus with advice concerning ongoing compliance with HMRC rules and regulations concerning VCTs and have advised that Titan continues to be in compliance with the conditions laid down by HMRC for maintaining approval as a VCT.

As at 30 June 2021, over 92% of the portfolio (as measured by HMRC rules) was invested in VCT-qualifying investments, significantly above the 80% current VCT-qualifying threshold.

Outlook

I am pleased to be able to announce such an impressive uplift in NAV over the last six months, as well as the payment of a special dividend. This is a credit to both the investment team’s experience and the portfolio’s resilience and ability to adapt in rapidly changing circumstances. The Coronavirus pandemic has created an extremely challenging environment, especially in certain sectors such as travel, retail and leisure; however, it has also offered opportunities. This can be seen with the number and range of exciting new investments made, as well as the remarkable array of realisations successfully completed over the past six months, as companies look to enhance their technology offerings, enter new markets or seek better ways to work and do business. As already announced, we intend to issue a prospectus to raise further funds and details are expected to be announced later in the Autumn.

Our most recent fundraising offer, and the completion of the aforementioned successful exits, mean that we have £220 million in cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 2021. This will allow us to move towards our target for all cash outlays, excluding investments, to be funded by realisations, as well as to continue to support the most promising companies in our portfolio and back the people, ideas and industries that will change the world. To support this ambitious goal, Octopus has increased the investment and operational support team to ensure it continues to be able to make new investments and manage the expanding portfolio appropriately.

As described in the annual report to December 2020, when investing into new companies and some of those already in the portfolio, it was to be expected that Titan would invest along with funds from Octopus’ new Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) service, Octopus Ventures EIS, launched in Autumn 2020. In March 2021, the first such co-investment was completed, and as at 30 June 2021, 6 of these co-investments have been made in total, all of which have been into new companies to the portfolio. As a reminder, Titan will retain its pre-emption rights, including rights of first refusal, on all existing holdings. We are pleased with how Octopus is managing this process in accordance with the allocation policy which has been agreed with the Board.

One of the challenges the team faces is the competitive nature of the investment market, as more Venture Capital firms look to enter the early-stage space. New businesses with exceptional management teams and leading technologies regularly receive multiple offers of investment. The pod structure that Octopus has in place, allowing team members to be experts in their specific area of focus, as well as the additional value the Portfolio Talent team can offer to entrepreneurs, puts Octopus in a strong position to be able to stand out in such a competitive market. The diversity and volume of exciting new deals completed in the last six months and the upcoming pipeline of investment opportunities is testament to the work the investment team continues to put into sourcing, securing and working with such business successfully. VCTs have long provided a compelling opportunity for UK investors to provide funding for such businesses in a tax-efficient way, and we look forward to Titan continuing to do so in the coming year.

I would like to conclude by thanking both the Board and the Octopus team on behalf of all shareholders for their hard work, without which our fund would not continue to achieve such performance.

John Hustler

Chairman

28 September 2021

Investment Portfolio

Investments Pod Investment cost at

30 June 2021*

(£’000) Amount invested in the six months ending 30 June 2021

(£’000) Amplience Limited B2B Software 13,634 - LHE Holdings Limited (trading as Property

Partner) Fintech 13,600 - Permutive Inc. B2B Software 11,839 - Sofar Sounds Limited Consumer 11,400 482 Smartkem Limited Deep tech 10,753 - Big Health Limited Health 10,571 - PLU&M limited Consumer 10,500 - Streethub Limited (trading as Trouva) Consumer 10,363 - Bought By Many Limited Fintech 9,978 - Digital Shadows Ltd B2B Software 9,702 - Uniplaces Limited Consumer 9,491 188 Zenith Holding Company Limited** Consumer 8,963 - Ometria Limited B2B Software 8,800 - DePop Limited Consumer 8,766 - Appear Here Limited Consumer 8,509 - XYZ Reality Limited Consumer 8,500 8,500 Token.IO Ltd Fintech 8,422 - CurrencyFair Limited Fintech 8,381 - Antidote Technologies Ltd Health 8,251 - Seatfrog UK Holdings Limited Consumer 7,800 - Chronext AG Consumer 7,708 - Iovox Limited B2B Software 7,206 - Ibex Medical Analytics Health 7,148 7,148 Surrey NanoSystems Limited Deep tech 6,918 - Stackin Inc Fintech 6,840 - By Miles Limited Fintech 6,732 - Allplants Limited Consumer 6,650 - Digital Therapeutics (trading as Quit Genius) Health 6,494 - Chiaro Technology Limited (trading as Elvie) Health 6,417 - Context-Based 4Casting (C-B4) Ltd B2B Software 6,096 - Casual Speakers Limited (trading as Jolt) Consumer 6,069 1,300 Conversocial Limited B2B Software 6,064 - Phoelex Ltd Deep tech 6,025 - Sprout.ai Limited Fintech 6,000 6,000 Origami Energy Limited Deep tech 5,947 414 Overture Life, Inc Health 5,813 5,813 Picsoneye Segmentation Innovation Limited (trading as Pixoneye) Deep tech 5,808 - Artesian Solutions Limited B2B Software 5,481 - Memrise Inc Consumer 5,144 - Cazoo Limited Consumer 5,000 - Vitesse PSP Ltd Fintech 5,000 2,321 Elliptic Enterprises Limited Fintech 4,913 - OpenSignal Inc B2B Software 4,862 - Michelson Diagnostics Limited Health 4,795 - Impatients N.V. (trading as MyTomorrows) Health 4,705 - Orbital Express Launch Limited Deep tech 4,550 - Olio Exchange Limited Consumer 4,500 - ThoughtRiver Limited Deep tech 4,500 - Raylo Group Limited Fintech 4,500 4,500 The Faction Collective SA Consumer 4,461 - We Farm Consumer 4,350 - Secret Escapes Limited Consumer 4,256 - Behaviometrics AB Deep tech 4,229 - Patch Gardens Limited Consumer 4,172 - Eve Sleep Plc Consumer 4,151 - Mr & Mrs Oliver Ltd (trading as Skin+Me) Health 4,000 - The Justice Platform Inc (trading as Legl) B2B Software 4,000 4,000 AudioTelligence Limited Deep tech 4,000 - Positron Technologies Limited Fintech 4,000 - vHive Tech Ltd Deep tech 3,996 - Glofox B2B Software 3,812 - Altitude Angel Ltd Deep tech 3,800 - Dead Happy Limited Fintech 3,700 - AllTaster Limited t/a Taster Consumer 3,684 3,684 Medisafe Project Limited Health 3,664 - CoMind Technologies Limited Deep tech 3,375 3,375 Dogtooth Technologies Limited Deep tech 3,278 - Anikin Ltd Consumer 3,000 - Whirli Limited Consumer 3,000 - Unmade Ltd Deep tech 3,000 - Trafi Limited Deep tech 2,965 - Ecrebo Limited B2B Software 2,857 - Metrasens Limited Deep tech 2,819 - Mosaic Smart Data Limited Fintech 2,780 - iSize Limited Deep tech 2,625 2,625 Slamcore Limited Deep tech 2,550 - CRED Investment Holdings Limited Fintech 2,500 500 Inrupt Inc. Fintech 2,372 - Fluidly Limited B2B Software 2,299 - Streetbees.com Limited B2B Software 2,086 - Uniq Health Limited Health 1,900 - Ori Biotech Health 1,548 - Thirdeye Labs Limited Deep tech 1,500 - Quantum Motion Technologies Limited Deep tech 1,498 - Segura Systems Limited B2B Software 1,470 - Aire Labs Limited Fintech 1,332 - Intrepid Owls Limited (trading as Rest-Less) Fintech 1,285 735 Multiply AI Limited Fintech 1,283 - Avione Saving & Investment Ltd Fintech 850 850 Minimum Corporation Fintech 759 - M10 Fintech 626 - Excession Technologies Limited Deep tech 298 - Total 486,238 52,435

*Investment cost reflects the amount invested into each investee company from Titan's 1 - 5 before the 2014 merger and from Titan after the merger. This is different to the book cost which includes the holding gains and losses on assets which transferred from Titan's 1, 3, 4 & 5 to Titan 2 (now Titan) during the merger, as Titan purchased these assets at fair value.

**Owns stake in Secret Escapes Limited.

Income Statement

Unaudited

Six months to 30 June 2021 Unaudited

Six months to 30 June 2020 Audited

Year to 31 December 2020 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Gains/(losses) on disposal of

fixed asset investments - 34,475 34,475 - (672) (672) - 3,783 3,783 Gains on disposal of current asset investments - - - - - - - - - Gains/(losses) on valuation of fixed asset investments - 251,697 251,697 - (15,680) (15,680) - 104,930 104,930 (Losses)/gains on valuation of current asset investments - (57) (57) - (66) (66) - 4,352 4,352 Investment income 504 - 504 274 - 274 843 - 843 Investment management fees (474) (9,007) (9,481) (381) (7,230) (7,611) (764) (14,508) (15,272) Performance fee - (55,632) (55,632) - - - - (18,402) (18,402) Other expenses (2,991) - (2,991) (2,418) - (2,418) (5,070) - (5,070) FX translation - 65 65 - 157 157 - 159 159 (Loss)/profit before tax (2,961) 221,541 218,580 (2,525) (23,491) (26,016) (4,991) 80,314 75,323 Tax - - - - - - - - - (Loss)/profit after tax (2,961) 221,541 218,580 (2,525) (23,491) (26,016) (4,991) 80,314 75,323 (Loss)/earnings per share – basic and diluted (0.3)p 20.2p 19.9p (0.3)p (2.4)p (2.7)p (0.5)p 8.3p 7.8p

· The 'Total' column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company; the supplementary revenue return and capital return columns have been prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

· All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

· The Company has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares and securities and from bank and money market funds.

Titan has no other comprehensive income for the period.

Balance Sheet

Unaudited

As at 30 June 2021 Unaudited

As at 30 June 2020 Audited

As at 31 December 2020 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed asset investments 1,024,358 663,587 820,699 Current assets: Corporate bonds 91,385 86,456 89,882 Cash at bank 40,822 4,105 9,348 Applications cash* 363 26 3,613 Debtors 87,129 5,839 6,178 Money market funds 88,125 147,114 137,170 307,824 243,540 246,191 Current liabilities (57,077) (909) (23,655) Net current assets 250,747 242,631 222,536 Net assets 1,275,105 906,218 1,043,235 Share capital 111,925 101,272 107,502 Share premium 621,152 616,952 564,308 Special distributable reserve 100,392 69,413 150,007 Capital redemption reserve 8,015 4,879 6,377 Capital reserve realised (44,689) (47,811) (66,167) Capital reserve unrealised 509,704 187,547 309,706 Revenue reserve (31,394) (26,034) (28,498) Total equity shareholders’ funds 1,275,105 906,218 1,043,235 Net asset value per share 113.9p 89.5p 97.0p

*Cash held but not yet allotted.

The statements were approved by the Directors and authorised for issue on 28 September 2021 and are signed on their behalf by:

John Hustler

Chairman

Statement of Changes in Equity

Share capital

£’000 Share premium

£’000 Capital redemption reserve

£’000 Special distributable reserve*

£’000 Capital reserve realised*

£’000 Capital reserve unrealised

£’000 Revenue reserve*

£’000 Total

£’000 As at 1 January 2021 107,502 564,308 6,377 150,007 (66,167) 309,706 (28,498) 1,043,235 Comprehensive income for the period: Management fees allocated as capital expenditure - - - - (9,007) - - (9,007) Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments - - - - 34,475 - - 34,475 Current year gains on disposal of current asset investments - - - - - - - - Gains on fair value of fixed asset investments - - - - - 251,697 - 251,697 Losses on fair value of current asset investments - - - - - (57) - (57) Loss after tax - - - - - - (2,961) (2,961) Performance fee - - - - (55,632) - - (55,632) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (30,164) 251,640 (2,961) 218,515 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Share issue (includes DRIS)** 6,061 56,844 - - - - - 62,905 Repurchase of own shares (1,638) - 1,638 (15,986) - - - (15,986) Dividends paid (includes DRIS) - - - (33,629) - - - (33,629) Total contributions by and distributions

to owners 4,423 56,844 1,638 (49,615) - - - 13,290 Other movements: Prior year fixed asset gains now realised - - - - 51,642 (51,642) - - FX translation – – – – - - 65 65 Total other movements – – – – 51,642 (51,642) 65 65 Balance as at 30 June 2021 111,925 621,152 8,015 100,392 (44,689) 509,704 (31,394) 1,275,105

*Reserves available for distribution.

**This is net of allotment fees of £1.7 million.

Share capital

£’000 Share premium

£’000 Capital redemption reserve

£’000 Special distributable reserve*

£’000 Capital reserve realised*

£’000 Capital reserve unrealised

£’000 Revenue reserve*

£’000 Total

£’000 As at 1 January 2020 95,161 559,972 4,074 106,915 (45,705) 209,089 (23,666) 905,840 Comprehensive income for the period: Management fees allocated as capital expenditure – – – – (7,230) – – (7,230) Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments – – – – (672) – – (672) Losses on fair value of fixed asset investments – – – – – (15,680) – (15,680) Losses on fair value of current asset investments – – – – – (66) – (66) Loss after tax – – – – – – (2,525) (2,525) Total comprehensive loss for the period – – – – (7,902) (15,746) (2,525) (26,173) Contributions by and distributions to owners: Share issue** 6,916 56,980 – – – – – 63,896 Repurchase of own shares (805) – 805 (7,008) – – – (7,008) Dividends paid – – – (30,494) – – – (30,494) Total contributions by and distributions

to owners 6,111 56,980 805 (37,502) – – – 26,394 Other movements: Prior year fixed asset gains now realised – – – – 5,796 (5,796) – – FX translation – – – – – – 157 157 Total other movements – – – – 5,796 (5,796) 157 157 Balance as at 30 June 2020 101,272 616,952 4,879 69,413 (47,811) 187,547 (26,034) 906,218

*Reserves available for distribution.

**This is net of allotment fees of £9.9 million.

Share capital

£’000 Share premium

£’000 Capital redemption reserve

£’000 Special distributable reserve*

£’000 Capital reserve realised*

£’000 Capital reserve unrealised

£’000 Revenue reserve*

£’000 Total

£’000 As at 1 January 2020 95,161 559,972 4,074 106,915 (45,705) 209,089 (23,666) 905,840 Comprehensive income for the year: Management fees allocated as capital expenditure – – – – (14,508) – – (14,508) Current year gain on disposal of fixed asset investments – – – – 3,783 – – 3,783 Current year losses on disposal of current asset investments – – – – – – – – Gains on fair value of fixed asset investments – – – – – 104,930 – 104,930 Gains on fair value of current asset investments – – – – – 4,352 – 4,352 Loss after tax – – – – – – (4,991) (4,991) Performance fee – – – – (18,402) – – (18,402) Total comprehensive income for the year – – – – (29,127) 109,282 (4,991) 75,164 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Share issue (includes DRIS)** 14,644 118,740 – – – – – 133,384 Repurchase of own shares (2,303) – 2,303 (19,994) – – – (19,994) Dividends paid (includes DRIS) – – – (51,318) – – – (51,318) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 12,341 118,740 2,303 (71,312) – – – 62,072 Other movements: Share premium cancellation – (114,404) – 114,404 – – – – Transfer between reserves – – – – 6,402 (6,402) – – Prior year fixed asset gains now realised – – – – 2,263 (2,263) – – Prior year current asset losses now realised – – – – – – – – Foreign exchange translation – – – – – – 159 159 Total other movements – (114,404) – 114,404 8,665 (8,665) 159 159 Balance as at

31 December 2020 107,502 564,308 6,377 150,007 (66,167) 309,706 (28,498) 1,043,235

*Reserves available for distribution.

**This is net of allotment fees of £3.5 million.

Cash Flow Statement

Unaudited

Six months to

30 June 2021

£’000 Unaudited

Six months to

30 June 2020

£’000 Audited

Year to

31 December 2020

£’000 Reconciliation of profit to cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) before tax 218,580 (26,016) 75,323 Increase in debtors (786) (2,854) (3,193) Increase/(decrease) in creditors 36,672 (18,669) 490 Gains on disposal of current asset investments - - - Losses/(gains) on valuation of current asset investments 57 66 (4,352) (Gains)/losses on disposal of fixed asset investments (34,475) 672 (3,783) (Gains)/losses on valuation of fixed asset investments (251,697) 15,680 (104,930) Outflow from operating activities (31,649) (31,121) (40,445) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of current asset investments (1,560) (6,197) (5,205) Sale of current asset investments - - - Purchase of fixed asset investments (52,434) (52,827) (95,792) Sale of fixed asset investments 29,782 12,997 23,915 Zenith distribution 25,000 - - Inflow/(outflow) from investing activities 788 (46,027) (77,082) Cash flows from financing activities Applications Inflows allotted (3,250) (5,539) (1,952) Purchase of own shares (15,986) (7,008) (19,994) Net proceeds from share issues 54,365 63,896 128,103 Dividends Paid (net of DRIS) (25,089) (30,494) (46,037) Inflow from financing activities 10,040 20,855 60,120 (Decrease)/Increase in cash and cash equivalents (20,821) (56,293) (57,407) Opening cash and cash equivalents 150,131 207,538 207,538 Closing cash and cash equivalents 129,310 151,245 150,131 Cash and cash equivalents comprise Cash at Bank 40,822 4,105 9,348 Applications cash 363 26 3,613 Money Market Funds 88,125 147,114 137,170 129,310 151,245 150,131

