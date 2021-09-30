checkAd

Proactis SA revenue 31 July 2021

Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the year ended 31 July 2021

Paris – September 30, 2021 Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announces financial information for the year ended 31 July 2021, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million     Year ended
31 July 2021 		  Year ended
31 July 2020 		  % Change
2021/ 2020(*)
               
Consolidated Revenue

     11.2   12.4   (10%)
SaaS (**)     9.9   11.5   (14%)
Services     1.3   0.9   52%
(Unaudited Figures)              
(*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown
(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers.
Customers do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

Turnover of the Group is below the level of the prior period due principally to non-renewal of contracts in specific non-core product areas, and contract value decreases. Most of the losses were contracts which incorporated third party software. In the same way, the decrease in the value of contracts was mainly due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software. The increase in the Services component of revenues was due to the additional requirements of current customers.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Significant customers include BASF, Michelin and Henkel

Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Bonn, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

