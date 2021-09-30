Vestas Gets 297 MW Wind Turbine Order in Canada
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 297 MW order for an undisclosed wind project in Canada.
- This order consists of a mix of 45 V150-4.5 MW turbines and 22 V150-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.3 MW operating mode
- The order includes supply, transport, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
