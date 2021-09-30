Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 297 MW Wind Turbine Order in Canada (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 297 MW order for an undisclosed wind project in Canada. This order consists of a mix of 45 V150-4.5 MW turbines and 22 V150-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.3 MW operating modeThe order includes supply, transport, and …



