H.B. Fuller Announces Quarterly Dividend

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1675 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Oct. 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 14, 2021. H.B. Fuller has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 53 consecutive years.

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

