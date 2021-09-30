Nordax announces receipt of SFSA approvals and accordingly the satisfaction of all regulatory approvals required to complete the recommended voluntary cash offer for all shares in Bank Norwegian ASA
Reference is made to the offer document dated 5 August 2021 (the "Offer Document") for the recommended voluntary offer by Nordax Bank AB (publ) ("Nordax" or the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares in Bank Norwegian ASA (the "Company") against a consideration in cash of NOK 105 per share (subject to adjustment as set out in the Offer Document) (the "Offer Price") (the "Offer"). The Offer Price is Nordax’ best and final. Reference is further made to the announcement dated 7 September 2021 in which the Offeror partially waived the condition for minimum acceptance of the Offer, when taken together with any shares that the Offeror has acquired or agreed to acquire, down to 2/3 of the shares on a fully diluted basis (the "Minimum Acceptance Condition") and the announcement of the fulfillment of the Minimum Acceptance Condition on 8 September 2021. Reference is also made to the announcement dated 24 September 2021 regarding the extension of the offer period of the Offer to 16.30 hours (Norwegian time) on 1 October 2021.
The Offeror hereby announces that it has received approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") to acquire up to 100% of the share capital of the Company. The SFSA has also approved the ownership assessments of the entities and individuals that will finance part of the Offer through equity injections into the Offeror. The approvals from the SFSA have been made unconditionally and applies for a three-month period from its issue. Together with the approval from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority to acquire up to 100% of the share capital of the Company and for the Company to become a subsidiary of the Offeror as well as the clearance of the Offer by the Norwegian Competition Authority, today's approvals by the SFSA involves that the closing condition "Regulatory Approvals" under section 1.6 (Conditions to the Offer) in the Offer Document (the "Regulatory Approvals Condition") has been fulfilled.
Jacob Lundblad, CEO, Nordax Bank AB (publ), comments: "The approval from the SFSA is the final piece of the puzzle. We look forward to becoming a supportive and engaged partner to Bank Norwegian. Looking at the support we have received for the offer so far, I think it's safe to say that many see a combination of Bank Norwegian and Nordax as the best route forward."
