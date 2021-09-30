Nordax announces receipt of SFSA approvals and accordingly the satisfaction of all regulatory approvals required to complete the recommended voluntary cash offer for all shares in Bank Norwegian ASA

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE PRIOR APPROVAL

Reference is made to the offer document dated 5 August 2021 (the "Offer Document") for the recommended voluntary offer by Nordax Bank AB (publ) ("Nordax" or the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares in Bank Norwegian ASA (the "Company") against a consideration in cash of NOK 105 per share (subject to adjustment as set out in the Offer Document) (the "Offer Price") (the "Offer"). The Offer Price is Nordax’ best and final. Reference is further made to the announcement dated 7 September 2021 in which the Offeror partially waived the condition for minimum acceptance of the Offer, when taken together with any shares that the Offeror has acquired or agreed to acquire, down to 2/3 of the shares on a fully diluted basis (the "Minimum Acceptance Condition") and the announcement of the fulfillment of the Minimum Acceptance Condition on 8 September 2021. Reference is also made to the announcement dated 24 September 2021 regarding the extension of the offer period of the Offer to 16.30 hours (Norwegian time) on 1 October 2021.